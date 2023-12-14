Laura Benanti, Charlie Day, Kathryn Hahn & More to Join 2024 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2024 WTF Gala in New York City will be held at City Winery (25 Eleventh Avenue at Hudson River) on Monday, February 12, 2024. The evening will honor Jenny Gersten for her acclaimed theatrical career including 15 years of exemplary artistic leadership at Williamstown Theatre Festival. The Gala will feature special appearances by Laura Benanti (Gypsy, Into the Woods, Nine), Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”), Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, Illumination’s Super Mario Bros.), Kathryn Hahn (Private Life, “WandaVision”), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Good Girls”), Nate Mooney (“Perry Mason”), Jimmi Simpson (“West World”), and Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Gutenberg! The Musical), plus surprise guests. The Gala will be hosted by Alex Edelman (Just For Us) and is directed by Daniel Goldstein (True West, Row), with Kris Kukul(Beetlejuice! The Musical!, Megalopolis) serving as music director.

All proceeds from the 2024 WTF Gala in New York City will support the Festival’s mission to bring emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires for a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

The 2024 WTF Gala Committee co-chairs are Kate Burton & Michael Ritchie, Olivia Howard, and Alex Volckhausen. Gala Committee members include: Becky Ann Baker & Dylan Baker, Lewis Black, Julia Bowen & Brad Svrluga, Maggie Burrows, Becky & Dan Cellana, Trip Cullman, Glenn Davis, Charlotte & Dennis Dunne, Alex Edelman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita, Will Frears & Amy Larocca, Michael Greif, Kathryn Hahn & Ethan Sandler, Jessica & Matt Harris, Robert D. Kraus & Kathleen Morris, Robert Sean Leonard, Kristolyn Lloyd, Omar Metwally, Carol Miller & Richard Levy, Lila Neugebauer, Jack O'Brien, David Hyde Pierce, Chris Pine, Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater, Clint Ramos, Harrison David Rivers & Christopher Bineham, Kevin & Clare Ryan, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Howard M. Shapiro & Shirley Brandman, Bartlett Sher, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale, David & Margaret Stewart, Jessica Stone & Christopher Fitzgerald, Michael Stuhlbarg, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Alex Timbers & Rebekah Greer Melocik, Sanaz Toossi, Samantha Williams, and Bess Wohl.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Board of Trustees includes Alicia B. Adams, Robert Baker-White, Kate Burton, Rebecca Gold Cellana, Donald B. Elitzer (Treasurer), Joe Finnegan (Vice Chair), Tom Fontana, Qadir Forbes, Olivia Howard, Todd Jick, Kristen Johanson (Secretary), Jeffrey Johnson (Immediate Past Chair), Gary S. Levine, Richard Levy, Jr., Maud S. Mandel, Rhon Manigault-Bryant, Katherine Kollath Peabody, Katie Hazlett Schmidt, Caren Pasquale Seckler (Vice Chair), Margaret Gould Stewart (Chair), Brad Svrluga, and Alex Volckhausen. Trustees Emeriti include Charles E. Balis, Michele Moeller Chandler, Douglas Daft, Blythe Danner, Valerie P. Kennedy, James Giddens, Fredda Harris, Matthew C. Harris (Chair Emeritus), Joan B. Hunter, Ira Lapidus (Chair Emeritus), Paul Neely, Gwyneth Paltrow, William S. Reed, Jid Sprague, and Joanne Woodward.

To learn more about the 2024 WTF Gala in New York City, please call (212) 395-9090 x110 or visit gala.wtfestival.org. Additional information about the 2024 WTF Gala will be announced at a later date and made available at gala.wtfestival.org. Artist appearances are subject to change.

ABOUT WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

For seven decades, the Tony Award-recognized Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

Artists are drawn to Williamstown Theatre Festival to make great theater in an environment conducive to artistic risk-taking. Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, Dominique Morisseau, Mary-Louise Parker, Susan Stroman, Uma Thurman, and Blair Underwood are just a few of the luminous theater artists who have worked at the Festival. Many others, including Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Charlie Day, Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, and George C. Wolfe, began their careers at the Festival.

Productions and artists shaped at the Festival fill theaters in New York City and around the world. Recently, Williamstown Theatre Festival was represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally by The Sound Inside, Grand Horizons, The Rose Tattoo, The Visit, Fool for Love, The Elephant Man, Seared, Selling Kabul, Unknown Soldier, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, and Lempicka which will make its Broadway debut this spring.

