MAMMA MIA! to Present Girl Scouts Day on Broadway

Mamma Mia! will present Girl Scouts Day at the upcoming Sunday, November 16th 1:00pm matinee performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. Girl Scouts of Greater New York and beyond are invited to enjoy the musical through a variety of special ticket offers and more.

Girl Scouts and their families who buy show tickets using this special offer will receive an exclusive Mamma Mia! Girl Scouts patch on performance day, and they'll get to participate in a Q&A session with cast members immediately after the show. In order to take part in this special promotion, you must purchase your tickets at this link.

Scouting groups of 10 or more can also get special group rates, giveaways, and the post-show talkback by booking Girl Scout Day @ Mamma Mia! through Broadway Inbound.

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York are thrilled to partner with Mamma Mia! for this special Girl Scouts Day, celebrating empowerment, creativity, and the spirit of sisterhood. Through this collaboration, Girl Scouts from across the five boroughs will experience the magic of Broadway while connecting the themes of friendship and confidence at the heart of Mamma Mia! to their own leadership journeys. This event continues GSGNY’s legacy of inspiring girls to explore new opportunities, embrace self-expression, and build the courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place.