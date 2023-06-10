How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to 2023 Tonys coverage.
POPULAR
In just one day, on June 11, The 76th Annual Tony Awards make their debut uptown at the United Palace to celebrate the best of Broadway for the 2022/23 theatre season. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!
All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace.
At 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 76th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin.
At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.
There will be no video coverage from the red carpet this year, but follow BroadwayWorld for photos as the stars arrive.
The Tony Awards: Act One will stream on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required). To find the channel from your web browser, click here. To access from the Pluto TV app, click Channel Guide > Reality > (scroll down) TV Celebrity channel.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
You can subscribe for $9.99/month OR sign up for a free trial.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.
The full list of presenters has not yet been announced.
Because of the ongoing WGA strike, this year's ceremony will look different from those of past years. How? We're not entirely sure yet, but viewers will likely notice a difference in material that is usually pre-written for the cermony, ie: host chat, presenter speeches, etc.
If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today! Download BroadwayWorld's printable Tonys ballot!
BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.
If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus follow along as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over our Instagram for the day! Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!
Until then, study up on the 2023 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows!
& Juliet
David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo
David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York
David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked
Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked
Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll's House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
Ain't No Mo'
Author: Jordan E. Cooper
Between Riverside and Crazy
Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis
Cost of Living
Author: Martyna Majok
Fat Ham
Author: James Ijames
Leopoldstadt
Author: Tom Stoppard
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Some Like It Hot - 13
& Juliet - 9
New York, New York - 9
Shucked - 9
Kimberly Akimbo - 8
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - 8
Ain't No Mo' - 6
A Doll's House - 6
Into the Woods - 6
Leopoldstadt - 6
Parade - 6
Cost of Living - 5
Fat Ham - 5
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot - 5
Life of Pi - 5
Prima Facie - 4
A Christmas Carol - 3
Good Night, Oscar - 3
KPOP - 3
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - 3
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 2
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson - 2
Between Riverside and Crazy - 2
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - 2
Almost Famous - 1
Ohio State Murders - 1
Summer, 1976 - 1
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You