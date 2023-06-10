How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

In just one day, on June 11, The 76th Annual Tony Awards make their debut uptown at the United Palace to celebrate the best of Broadway for the 2022/23 theatre season. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!

When are the 2023 Tony Awards?

All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace.

At 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 76th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin.

At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

How do I watch the Tony Awards red carpet?

There will be no video coverage from the red carpet this year, but follow BroadwayWorld for photos as the stars arrive.

How do I watch the 2023 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards: Act One will stream on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required). To find the channel from your web browser, click here. To access from the Pluto TV app, click Channel Guide > Reality > (scroll down) TV Celebrity channel.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

You can subscribe for $9.99/month OR sign up for a free trial.

Who will perform at the 2023 Tony Awards?

The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Who will present at the 2023 Tony Awards?

The full list of presenters has not yet been announced.

How are the Tony Awards different this year?

Because of the ongoing WGA strike, this year's ceremony will look different from those of past years. How? We're not entirely sure yet, but viewers will likely notice a difference in material that is usually pre-written for the cermony, ie: host chat, presenter speeches, etc.

Where can I find a Tonys ballot?

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today! Download BroadwayWorld's printable Tonys ballot!

Want more coverage?

BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus follow along as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over our Instagram for the day! Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Until then, study up on the 2023 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows!

2023 Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet

David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo

David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York

David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked

Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin



Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked

Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot



Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll's House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster, Life of Pi



Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo



Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP



Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York



Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Author: Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy

Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living

Author: Martyna Majok

Fat Ham

Author: James Ijames

Leopoldstadt

Author: Tom Stoppard



Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot



Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog



Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tony Nominations by Production

Some Like It Hot - 13

& Juliet - 9

New York, New York - 9

Shucked - 9

Kimberly Akimbo - 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - 8

Ain't No Mo' - 6

A Doll's House - 6

Into the Woods - 6

Leopoldstadt - 6

Parade - 6

Cost of Living - 5

Fat Ham - 5

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot - 5

Life of Pi - 5

Prima Facie - 4

A Christmas Carol - 3

Good Night, Oscar - 3

KPOP - 3

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - 3

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 2

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson - 2

Between Riverside and Crazy - 2

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - 2

Almost Famous - 1

Ohio State Murders - 1

Summer, 1976 - 1