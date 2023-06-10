How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

By: Jun. 10, 2023

In just one day, on June 11, The 76th Annual Tony Awards make their debut uptown at the United Palace to celebrate the best of Broadway for the 2022/23 theatre season. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!

When are the 2023 Tony Awards?

All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace.

At 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 76th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin.

At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

How do I watch the Tony Awards red carpet?

There will be no video coverage from the red carpet this year, but follow BroadwayWorld for photos as the stars arrive.

How do I watch the 2023 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards: Act One will stream on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required). To find the channel from your web browser, click here. To access from the Pluto TV app, click Channel Guide > Reality > (scroll down) TV Celebrity channel.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. 

You can subscribe for $9.99/month OR sign up for a free trial. 

Who will perform at the 2023 Tony Awards?

The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Who will present at the 2023 Tony Awards?

The full list of presenters has not yet been announced.

How are the Tony Awards different this year?

Because of the ongoing WGA strike, this year's ceremony will look different from those of past years. How? We're not entirely sure yet, but viewers will likely notice a difference in material that is usually pre-written for the cermony, ie: host chat, presenter speeches, etc. 

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today! Download BroadwayWorld's printable Tonys ballot!

Want more coverage?

BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus follow along as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over our Instagram for the day! Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Until then, study up on the 2023 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows!

2023 Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet
David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo
David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York
David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked
Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin


Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked
Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISuzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey HawkinsSuzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean HayesGood Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley HendersonBetween Riverside and Crazy
Wendell PierceArthur Miller's Death of a Salesman


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica ChastainA Doll's House
Jodie ComerPrima Facie
Jessica HechtSummer, 1976
Audra McDonaldOhio State Murders


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian BorleSome Like It Hot
J. Harrison GheeSome Like It Hot
Josh GrobanSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben PlattParade
Colton RyanNew York, New York


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh AshfordSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara BareillesInto the Woods
Victoria ClarkKimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney& Juliet
Micaela DiamondParade


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. CooperAin't No Mo'
Samuel L. JacksonAugust Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian MoayedA Doll's House
Brandon UranowitzLeopoldstadt
David ZayasCost of Living


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki CrawfordFat Ham
Crystal Lucas-PerryAin't No Mo'
Miriam SilvermanThe Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy SullivanCost of Living
Kara YoungCost of Living


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin CahoonShucked
Justin CooleyKimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del AguilaSome Like It Hot
Jordan DonicaLerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex NewellShucked


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia LesterInto the Woods
Ruthie Ann MilesSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie MilliganKimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette WilliamsSome Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe& Juliet


Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam BuetherPrima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej GouldingLife of Pi
Rachel HauckGood Night, Oscar
Richard HudsonLeopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy MackinnonA Christmas Carol


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf BorittNew York, New York
Mimi LienSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott PaskShucked
Scott PaskSome Like It Hot


Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim HatleyNick Barnes & Finn CaldwellLife of Pi
Dominique Fawn HillFat Ham
Brigitte ReiffenstuelLeopoldstadt
Emilio SosaAin't No Mo'
Emilio SosaGood Night, Oscar


Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg BarnesSome Like It Hot
Susan HilfertyParade
Jennifer MoellerLerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia ChoiKPOP
Paloma Young& Juliet
Donna ZakowskaNew York, New York


Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil AustinLeopoldstadt
Natasha ChiversPrima Facie
Jon ClarkA Doll's House
Bradley KingFat Ham
Tim LutkinLife of Pi
Jen SchrieverArthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben StantonA Christmas Carol


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken BillingtonNew York, New York
Lap Chi ChuLerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather GilbertParade
Howard Hudson& Juliet
Natasha KatzSome Like It Hot
Natasha KatzSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street


Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor WilliamsAin't No Mo'
Carolyn DowningLife of Pi
Joshua D. ReidA Christmas Carol
Ben & Max RinghamA Doll's House
Ben & Max RinghamPrima Facie


Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai HaradaNew York, New York
John ShiversShucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex NeumannInto the Woods
Gareth Owen& Juliet
Nevin SteinbergSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street


Best Direction of a Play

Saheem AliFat Ham
Jo BonneyCost of Living
Jamie LloydA Doll's House
Patrick MarberLeopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-WebbAin't No Mo'
Max WebsterLife of Pi


Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenParade
Lear deBessonetInto the Woods
Casey NicholawSome Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica StoneKimberly Akimbo


Best Choreography

Steven HoggettSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey NicholawSome Like It Hot
Susan StromanNew York, New York
Jennifer Weber& Juliet
Jennifer WeberKPOP


Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro& Juliet
John ClancyKimberly Akimbo
Jason HowlandShucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan CarterSome Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam DavisNew York, New York


Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Author: Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy
Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living
Author: Martyna Majok

Fat Ham
Author: James Ijames

Leopoldstadt
Author: Tom Stoppard


Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot


Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog


Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tony Nominations by Production

Some Like It Hot - 13
& Juliet - 9
New York, New York - 9
Shucked - 9
Kimberly Akimbo - 8
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - 8
Ain't No Mo' - 6
A Doll's House - 6
Into the Woods - 6
Leopoldstadt - 6
Parade - 6
Cost of Living - 5
Fat Ham - 5
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot - 5
Life of Pi - 5
Prima Facie - 4
A Christmas Carol - 3
Good Night, Oscar - 3
KPOP - 3
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - 3
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 2
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson - 2
Between Riverside and Crazy - 2
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - 2
Almost Famous - 1
Ohio State Murders - 1
Summer, 1976 - 1



