The Broadway League Unveils 2025 League Leadership Award Honorees

The Broadway League presented the 2025 League Leadership Awards during its Annual Meeting, recognizing individuals and organizations for their leadership, service, and contributions to the Broadway industry and the wider community.

The awards honor League members and partners whose work supports Broadway and Touring Broadway through producing, presenting, and community engagement.

“This year’s honorees reflect the leadership, collaboration, and dedication that define our industry,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “Their work supports our productions, our audiences, and our community. The League Leadership Awards celebrate the individuals and organizations whose impact is felt across our industry, and we are proud to celebrate their lasting legacy.”

Award recipients were selected by a League Awards Selection Committee comprised of Full Members representing all membership categories.

Distinguished Service Award

Alecia Parker

Allan Williams

Alecia Parker is Executive Producer at National Artists Management Company (NAMCO), where she has worked for four decades. NAMCO productions have received 100 Tony Award nominations and eight Olivier nominations, earning 24 Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards. A Broadway League member since 1991, Parker has served multiple terms on the Board of Governors and currently co-chairs the International Committee. She previously received The Broadway League’s Touring Award for Distinguished Lifetime Service.

Allan Williams is a theatrical general manager and executive producer with more than 40 years of experience and over 100 Broadway, touring, and international productions. A longtime partner at Foresight Theatrical, Williams continues his association with the company as an executive producer and consultant following 38 years of leadership. His Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, American Utopia, The Band’s Visit, and Water for Elephants, among many others.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jack Eldon

Jack Eldon serves as Vice President of Domestic Touring and Regional Engagements at Disney Theatrical Group. Over nearly three decades, he has overseen touring and regional engagements for productions including The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, and Newsies, reaching more than 42 million audience members. Eldon is an active member of The Broadway League and a Tony Awards voter, and previously worked at The Old Globe Theatre and Alan Wasser Associates.

Impact Award

Encore Community Services

Project FIND

Encore Community Services, founded in Times Square in 1977, provides meals, housing, care planning, and supportive services to older New Yorkers, helping them live independently and remain engaged in their communities. The organization is led by Executive Director Jeremy Kaplan.

Project FIND supports older adults in New York City through affordable housing and support services, focusing on safe living environments and programs that promote independence and well-being.