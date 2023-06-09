Video: Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season!

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
POPULAR
Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tony Awards? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!
The nominated shows of the 2022/23 season included: Some Like It Hot (13), & Juliet (9), New York, New York (9), Shucked (9), Kimberly Akimbo (8), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (8), Ain't No Mo' (6), A Doll's House (6), Into the Woods (6), Leopoldstadt (6), Parade (6), Cost of Living (5), Fat Ham (5), Lerner & Loewe's Camelot (5), Life of Pi (5), Prima Facie (4), A Christmas Carol (3), Good Night, Oscar (3), KPOP (3), Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog (3), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (2), August Wilson's The Piano Lesson (2), Between Riverside and Crazy (2), The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (2), Almost Famous (1), Ohio State Murders (1), Summer, 1976 (1).
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You