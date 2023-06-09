Video: Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season!

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tony Awards? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2022/23 season included: Some Like It Hot (13), & Juliet (9), New York, New York (9), Shucked (9), Kimberly Akimbo (8), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (8), Ain't No Mo' (6), A Doll's House (6), Into the Woods (6), Leopoldstadt (6), Parade (6), Cost of Living (5), Fat Ham (5), Lerner & Loewe's Camelot (5), Life of Pi (5), Prima Facie (4), A Christmas Carol (3), Good Night, Oscar (3), KPOP (3), Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog (3), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (2), August Wilson's The Piano Lesson (2), Between Riverside and Crazy (2), The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (2), Almost Famous (1), Ohio State Murders (1), Summer, 1976 (1).