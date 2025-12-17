Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

Coming up next at Audible Theater is the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. One of its stars is stage and screen veteran Hamish Linklater, who during a break from rehearsals, shared how he gets into the holiday spirit every season.

"I freaking love Christmas. I freaking love it! And nothing starts Christmas for me faster or harder than Michael Bublé," he told BroadwayWorld. "I just like, freaking hit that Bublé and we're off!

Linklater is an acclaimed American actor, writer, and director celebrated for his versatility across film, television, and theater. He recently completed the Netflix feature The Whisper Man, starring opposite Robert De Niro and Michelle Monaghan, and can currently be seen in Season 2 of Amazon’s “Gen V,” for which he has earned strong critical praise. He also voices Batman/Bruce Wayne in Prime Video’s animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader.”

Linklater stars as President Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+’s limited series “Manhunt” and made his directorial debut with Downtown Owl, co-directed with Lily Rabe and now streaming on Netflix. He appears in the Plan B feature Nickel Boys, adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 97th Academy Awards. Additional film work includes Barron’s Cove, Big Bold Beautiful Journey, The Future, The Big Short, 42, Ithaca, Unicorn Store, Lola Versus, and Battleship.

On television, Linklater earned a Critics Choice nomination for the Netflix limited series “Midnight Mass,” and further critical acclaim for roles in “Gaslit,” “Angelyne,” “The Newsroom,” “Legion,” “Fargo,” and more. A respected stage actor, he has starred in numerous Shakespeare in the Park productions and won an Obie Award for The School for Lies. As a writer, his plays The Whirligig and The Vandal have been produced internationally, amongst others.