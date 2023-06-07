Download Printable Ballot for the 2023 Tony Awards

The big day is almost here! The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!