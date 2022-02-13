Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Greatest Broadway Love Songs

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a playlist curated by Broadway's stars from musicals like Carousel, Aida, The Bridges of Madison County, Moulin Rouge! and many more!

Feb. 13, 2022  

What is your favorite Broadway love song? It's a question BroadwayWorld has been asking your favorite Broadway stars every Valentine's Day, and this year, our list has grown to over 1300 responses.

Which songs did they pick? Feel the love with Broadway's soundtrack to Valentine's Day, featuring the top 100 showtunes from the list!

Enjoy songs from musicals like The Bridges of Madison County, Hadestown, Wicked, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, Aida, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Parade, Follies, Cinderella, Funny Girl, Rent, Falsettos, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway love song you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!


