Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes for St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Day is here, and while you raise a pint in celebration, we're inviting you to turn up the volume with a wee bit o' Broadway. Below, we've gathered some of our very favorite Broadway tunes sung by Irish characters, about Ireland, celebrating Ireland, spreading some luck, or all of the above!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno, Legally Blonde, Sing Street and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Irish-inspired showtune stands out to you.

