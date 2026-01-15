BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Spring 2026

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Calling all theatre-loving college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us below!

This is not a paid position, but internship credit can be discussed.

How can I get involved as a Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your school's program and highlight what makes it unique.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least one blog post per month for at least four months. Performers, techs, designers, writers, directors, and theater fans are all welcome!

We're specifically looking for college students interested in writing about their relationship to the performing arts, and to give insight on their school's performing arts programs.

Posts will be written from February to May with the option to continue into the summer.

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and Student Blog pages! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

To apply or for more information, fill out our application form below. Please include which school you are currently attending in the 'About' section.

Deadline to apply is Monday, January 26 at 11:59pm ET.

If you have trouble with the form or additional questions, please email chloe@broadwayworld.com or michael.major@broadwayworld.com. (Applications are only accepted via the form, not via email.)