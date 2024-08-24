Broadway Jukebox: Purely Patti LuPone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patti's back! One of Broadway's brightest stars, Patti LuPone, returns to Broadway this season opposite Mia Farrow in The Roommate, which begins previews next week at the Booth Theatre. While her latest gig isn't a musical, Patti has given us plently to sing about over the course of her epic, five decades onstage.

Can't get enough Patti? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 60 of her greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Evita, Anything Goes, Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Company, War Paint, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Patti LuPone song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.