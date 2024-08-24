News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Jukebox: Purely Patti LuPone

LuPone will soon star in The Roommate on Broadway.

By: Aug. 24, 2024
Patti's back! One of Broadway's brightest stars, Patti LuPone, returns to Broadway this season opposite Mia Farrow in The Roommate, which begins previews next week at the Booth Theatre. While her latest gig isn't a musical, Patti has given us plently to sing about over the course of her epic, five decades onstage. 

Can't get enough Patti? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 60 of her greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Evita, Anything Goes, Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Company, War Paint, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Patti LuPone song stands out to you.

