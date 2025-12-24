 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More

Merry Christmas Eve, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 24, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image

Merry Christmas Eve, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we countdown to the holidays, BroadwayWorld has all the latest to keep you in the festive spirit and at the center of the theatre scene. Namir Smallwood returns to Broadway in Bug and shares his favorite holiday movies in our Twelve Days of Christmas series, while John Carroll Lynch tells audiences to “buckle up” for his Broadway debut in Oedipus. MAMMA MIA! is celebrating its highest-grossing week ever, and you can relive the magic with the newest production photos of High Noon and Heathers: The Musical. Don’t miss today’s must-watch videos, including an inside look at the new CHESS revival and creative Red Bucket Follies from the cast of HAMILTON. Plus, there’s health updates from Billy Porter, a Christmas treat coming from Lady Gaga, and much more including word games, international news, and even a viral Dreamgirls family performance. Let’s get caught up with all the big headlines!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image
Twelve Days of Christmas: Namir Smallwood

It's a very merry Christmas for Namir Smallwood, who after five years away, returns to Broadway this season! Smallwood is currently starring opposite Carrie Coon in Bug, which opens January 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. He took a break from rehearsals to tell us all about one of his favorite holiday movie traditions...
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/21/25 - MAMMA MIA! Plays its Best Week Ever on Broadway

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/21/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image
Debut of the Month: OEDIPUS' John Carroll Lynch Tells Audiences to 'Buckle Up!'

BroadwayWorld spoke with John Carroll Lynch about making his Broadway debut in Oedipus! Read the full interview here in BroadawyWorld Debut of the Month feature.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Video: How Danny Strong Made CHESS for a New Generation
by Survival Jobs
Danny Strong joins the podcast to discuss stepping into the legacy of Chess, the iconic musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice, and the responsibility of reshaping a beloved work for a new generation. In the episode, he shares insight into his approach to the material, the themes that continue to resonate now, and how this revival reflects his evolution as a storyteller across mediums. Watch in this video!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Video: Watch HAMILTON Perform at the Red Bucket Follies
by Michael Major
Hamilton infused songs by Michael Jackson, Sam Smith and Beyoncé into their 2025 Red Bucket Follies performance. Watch the video of “Sons of Liberty Gone Wild,” a piece written, directed and choreographed by original cast member Thayne Jasperson.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE 2nd National Tour Cast First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at  MRS. DOUBTFIRE's 2nd North American tour. The non-equity tour features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny), joined by actress Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard. . (more...)

Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE DUTCHMAN Film Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
André Holland, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Tony Award nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson star in the first trailer for The Dutchman. The movie is a modern film adaptation of the award-winning 1964 play by Amiri Baraka and will debut in theaters on January 2. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)

Video: Patti LuPone on Being Given the ‘Gift’ of THE ARTIST by Aram Rappaport
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld spoke with Broadway icon Patti LuPone and creator Aram Rappaport about the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Family's DREAMGIRLS Christmas Lip Sync Battle Goes Viral
by Michael Major
A family is going viral on TikTok after their Christmas gathering turned into a Broadway-worthy lip sync performance of Dreamgirls. In a new video posted by Greg Wiley Jr., a family performed a perfect version of 'It's All Over.'. (more...)
Video: Yolanda Adams Recalls First Meeting with HELL'S KITCHEN Creator Alicia Keys
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy winner Yolanda Adams recently made her Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. On a visit to TODAY with Jenna & Friends, she shared how starring in the show is a return to her theatrical roots and recalled her first meeting with creator Alicia Keys. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Sarah Brightman Shares Full ‘A Christmas Symphony’ Concert Feat. Andrew Lloyd Webber
by Josh Sharpe
Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Brightman has released her 2021 special 'A Christmas Symphony' in full on her YouTube channel. The special saw The Phantom of the Opera alum perform a variety of holiday songs with special guests including Aled Jones and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Photos: Billy Crudup, Denise Gough, and More in HIGH NOON
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the World Premiere of the play HIGH NOON, starring Billy Crudup and Denise Gough. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Photos: Kuhoo Verma and More in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
​You can now get a first look at Kuhoo Verma as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway, alongside Jackera Davis, who recently joined the cast as Heather Duke, and more members of the cast!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More Image Photos: Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS Release at 54 Below
by Rebecca Kaplan
On December 16 and 17, Darius de Haas celebrated the release of his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with a concert kick-off at 54 Below. See shots from the December 17th performance of the show . (more...)
   
Around the Broadway World
BEETLEJUICE Musical Cancels Singapore Engagement Less Than a Month Before Opening
by Joshua Wright
Beetlejuice The Musical has canceled its planned Singapore run less than a month before opening, with ticket holders set to receive full refunds.. (more...)
Review: A HOT COCOA NUTTY NUTCRACKER at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater
by Theresa Bertram
There’s something truly special about seeing young artists take the stage with confidence, joy, and clear artistic intention, and A Hot Cocoa Nutty Nutcracker—presented by the Hot Springs School District 7–12 Dance Program on December 11 and 12—did exactly that.. (more...)
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Sells Out Entire Seoul Run; Announces Korean Tour
by Joshua Wright
The Korean production of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING has sold out all performances in Seoul and will tour 16 cities nationwide following its January 2026 closing.. (more...)
Billy Porter Shares Update Following Hospitalization For Sepsis
by Stephi Wild
Billy Porter has taken to Instagram to share an update on his health, after suffering from 'a serious case of sepsis.' Find out what he had to say and watch the full video here.. (more...)
Lady Gaga to Release HARLEQUIN LIVE Concert Film for Free on YouTube
by Josh Sharpe
As a holiday gift to her fans, Lady Gaga has set the digital premiere of Harlequin Live: One Night Only on December 24. The concert film, recorded on September 30, 2024, at the Los Angeles Belasco Theatre, features the superstar performing the 2024 album in its entirety. . (more...)
How STRANGER THINGS 5 Connects to the Broadway Play
by Josh Sharpe
Audiences are now deep in the dangerous depths of the Upside Down, with the ongoing fifth season of Stranger Things now streaming. Find out more about the new season, how it connects to the Broadway play, and more in our new guide!. (more...)
New York Theatre Workshop Adds TARTUFFE Final Performance and Special Benefit Event
by Stephi Wild
New York Theatre Workshop has announced that there will be an added final performance of the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s Tartuffe, by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath. Learn more here!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Ricky Martin

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I know I’ve had my doubts before,
But now there’s proof I can’t ignore.
So why deny it anymore?
There is a Santa Claus!"

- Elf the Musical

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos