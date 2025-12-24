Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Posts Its Highest Grosses Yet and More

Merry Christmas Eve, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Merry Christmas Eve, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we countdown to the holidays, BroadwayWorld has all the latest to keep you in the festive spirit and at the center of the theatre scene. Namir Smallwood returns to Broadway in Bug and shares his favorite holiday movies in our Twelve Days of Christmas series, while John Carroll Lynch tells audiences to “buckle up” for his Broadway debut in Oedipus. MAMMA MIA! is celebrating its highest-grossing week ever, and you can relive the magic with the newest production photos of High Noon and Heathers: The Musical. Don’t miss today’s must-watch videos, including an inside look at the new CHESS revival and creative Red Bucket Follies from the cast of HAMILTON. Plus, there’s health updates from Billy Porter, a Christmas treat coming from Lady Gaga, and much more including word games, international news, and even a viral Dreamgirls family performance. Let’s get caught up with all the big headlines!
Twelve Days of Christmas: Namir Smallwood
It's a very merry Christmas for Namir Smallwood, who after five years away, returns to Broadway this season! Smallwood is currently starring opposite Carrie Coon in Bug, which opens January 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. He took a break from rehearsals to tell us all about one of his favorite holiday movie traditions...
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/21/25 - MAMMA MIA! Plays its Best Week Ever on Broadway
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/21/2025.
Debut of the Month: OEDIPUS' John Carroll Lynch Tells Audiences to 'Buckle Up!'
BroadwayWorld spoke with John Carroll Lynch about making his Broadway debut in Oedipus! Read the full interview here in BroadawyWorld Debut of the Month feature.
| Video: How Danny Strong Made CHESS for a New Generation
by Survival Jobs
Danny Strong joins the podcast to discuss stepping into the legacy of Chess, the iconic musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice, and the responsibility of reshaping a beloved work for a new generation. In the episode, he shares insight into his approach to the material, the themes that continue to resonate now, and how this revival reflects his evolution as a storyteller across mediums. Watch in this video!. (more...)
| Video: Watch HAMILTON Perform at the Red Bucket Follies
by Michael Major
Hamilton infused songs by Michael Jackson, Sam Smith and Beyoncé into their 2025 Red Bucket Follies performance. Watch the video of “Sons of Liberty Gone Wild,” a piece written, directed and choreographed by original cast member Thayne Jasperson.. (more...)
Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE 2nd National Tour Cast First Look
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE DUTCHMAN Film Adaptation
Video: Patti LuPone on Being Given the ‘Gift’ of THE ARTIST by Aram Rappaport
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld spoke with Broadway icon Patti LuPone and creator Aram Rappaport about the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Family's DREAMGIRLS Christmas Lip Sync Battle Goes Viral
by Michael Major
A family is going viral on TikTok after their Christmas gathering turned into a Broadway-worthy lip sync performance of Dreamgirls. In a new video posted by Greg Wiley Jr., a family performed a perfect version of 'It's All Over.'. (more...)
Video: Yolanda Adams Recalls First Meeting with HELL'S KITCHEN Creator Alicia Keys
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy winner Yolanda Adams recently made her Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. On a visit to TODAY with Jenna & Friends, she shared how starring in the show is a return to her theatrical roots and recalled her first meeting with creator Alicia Keys. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Sarah Brightman Shares Full ‘A Christmas Symphony’ Concert Feat. Andrew Lloyd Webber
| Photos: Billy Crudup, Denise Gough, and More in HIGH NOON
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the World Premiere of the play HIGH NOON, starring Billy Crudup and Denise Gough. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Kuhoo Verma and More in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Kuhoo Verma as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway, alongside Jackera Davis, who recently joined the cast as Heather Duke, and more members of the cast!. (more...)
| Photos: Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS Release at 54 Below
by Rebecca Kaplan
On December 16 and 17, Darius de Haas celebrated the release of his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with a concert kick-off at 54 Below. See shots from the December 17th performance of the show . (more...)
