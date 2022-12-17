Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress

Does the hustle and bustle of the holidays have you in a manic state? Need some musical inspiration to take a break and find a soft place to land? Everything's alright! Just breathe. BroadwayWorld has got you covered with these 100 songs to help you chill out.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune helps you chill out.

