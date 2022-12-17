Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress

Take a pause from the holidays and just chill with this playlist.

Dec. 17, 2022  

Does the hustle and bustle of the holidays have you in a manic state? Need some musical inspiration to take a break and find a soft place to land? Everything's alright! Just breathe. BroadwayWorld has got you covered with these 100 songs to help you chill out.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune helps you chill out.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate the holidays and get ready for winter!


