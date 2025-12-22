Video: Watch Highlights From the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors





New sneak peeks have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, held earlier this month in Washington, D.C. The annual tradition honors those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture with performances and tributes.

This year, honorees included Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the ceremony.

The videos offer a preview of the tributes to the Crawford, including Carrie Manolakos' performance of "It Only Takes a Moment" from Hello, Dolly, along with Laura Osnes and David Phelps, who performed from The Phantom of the Opera. Other attendees included Miranda Lambert, Debbie Winans, Kurt Russell, Vince Gill, Elle King, and more. Watch Kelsey Grammer's introduction of Crawford in the video, featuring a reimagined version of Hello, Dolly.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Tuesday, December 23, at 8:00-10:30 PM ET/PT, and will also stream on Paramount+. Last week, it was announced that the board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to rename the iconic venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. The President currently serves as chairman of the board. Watch highlights from the initial medallion ceremony below.

Past Broadway honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors include Leonard Bernstein, Agnes De Mille, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and many more.