Broadway Jukebox: 75 Spooky Showtunes for Halloween

Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department over the years, with on stage representations of vampires, beasts, and everything in between.

In need of the scariest Broadway songs to celebrate Halloween 2021? BroadwayWorld has put together a list of showtunes that you'll just scream over!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which blood curdling Halloween song stands out to you.

