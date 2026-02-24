Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Cuban Coffee Truck

Buena Vista Social Club celebrated its first year on Broadway with a special surprise for audiences. After its first anniversary performance, the audience was treated to cafecitos from a Cuban coffee truck outside of the theatre.

The hit musical began previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 21, 2025. It officially opened on March 19. The produciton won Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, Best Sound Design, and a Special Tony Award for the show's live band.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Visa Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan de Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.