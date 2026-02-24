Photos: The Company of YOU GOT OLDER Celebrates Opening Night at Cherry Lane Theatre

The Off-Broadway revival of YOU GOT OLDER is now in performances at the newly reopened Cherry Lane Theatre. The show's company celebrated its opening night with an after party whose guests included Sara Bareilles, Martyna Majok, J. Smith Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan and more. Check out photos from the evening below.

Read reviews in for the production starring television star Alia Shawkat.

In the play, Mae (Shawkat) returns to her small Washington hometown after losing both her job and her boyfriend. As she cares for her ailing father, she encounters a mysterious stranger and begins to question where intimacy and connection can truly be found. The play blends realism and fantasy in a story about family, illness, and resilience.

The cast features Shawkat as Mae, Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman as Dad, Misha Brooks as Matthew, Caleb Joshua Eberhardt as Mac, Spenser Granese as Cowboy, Nadine Malouf as Hannah, and Nina White as Jenny. Understudies are Paul Cooper, Jonah O’Hara-David, Carl Palmer, and Nicole Rodenburg.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design and composition by Daniel Kluger. Aura Michelle serves as Production Stage Manager, and Taylor Williams, CSA, is the casting director.

Written by Clare Barron and directed by Anne Kauffman, the production began performances on February 12, 2026, with an official opening on February 23. Originally scheduled to close March 29, the run has been extended through April 12, 2026.