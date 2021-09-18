Broadway Jukebox: 25 Showtunes for Autumn

Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season Broadway-style. Below, BroadwayWorld has put together a playlist of our very favorite showtunes about autumn, the changing weather, coming holidays and more!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Fantasticks, Beautiful, Paint Your Wagon, [title of show], American Idiot, Hadestown, Mack & Mabel, Holiday Inn, Promises, Promies, Godspell, Little Women, and Titanic.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about autumn stands out to you.

