Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Jumpstart Your Morning!
Not a morning person? We're here to help you seize the day and more than survive!
Tonight, we roll back our clocks for the end of Daylight Savings Time, which means that tomorrow, we'll get an extra hour to get the day started. Get your morning going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your brand new day.
From morning-time staples in shows like Singin' in the Rain and Hairspray, to songs that will give your day purpose, listen along and feel a brand new day!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which morning song stands out to you.
