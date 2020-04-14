Breaking: THE WRONG MAN, A STRANGE LOOP & More Nominated for Lucille Lortel Awards- Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

The Lucille Lortel nominations are being announced and Broadway World is bringing you updates, LIVE! Check back later for the full list!

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Scenic Design

You-Shin Chen & Laura Jellinek, "Mrs. Murray's Menagerie"

Yu-Hsuan Chen, @druglordplay

Tim Mackabee, "Seared"

James Noone, "London Assurance"

Clint Ramos, "Soft Power" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, "BLKS"

Montana Levi Blanco, "A Strange Loop"

Oana Botez, "In The Green"

Toni-Leslie James, "for colored girls..."

Rachel Townsend & Jessica Jahn, "The Confession of Lily Dare" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"

Alan C. Edwards, "Fires in the Mirror"

Tyler Micoleau, "Socrates"

Barbara Samuels, "In The Green"

Jen Schriever, "Power Strip" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Sound Design

Justin Ellington, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Lee Kinney & Sanae Yamada, "Is This A Room"

Hidenori Nakajo, "Octet"

Nicholas Pope, "In The Green" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Projection Design

Stephan Mazurek, "Mojada

Lisa Renkel and Possible, @emojimusical

Ruey Horng Sun, "The Headlands"

Hannah Wasileski, "Anatomy of a Suicide"

Hannah Wasileski, "Fires in the Mirror" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Borg, "The Confession of Lily Dare"

Marc Bovino, "Mrs. Murray's Menagerie"

Garcia, "Continuity"

Francis Jue (@fjue), "Cambodian Rock Band"

Ken Narasaki, "Greater Clements" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Feat Actress in a Play

Okwui Okpokwasili, "for colored girls..."

Estelle Parsons, "A Bright Room Called Day"

Michele Pawk, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"

Stephanie Wright Thompson, "Mrs. Murray's..."

Alexandria Wailes, "for colored girls..." - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, @littleshopnyc

Alex Gibson, "Octet"

Gus Halper, "Sing Street" (@SingStreetBway)

Jay Armstrong Johnson (@Jay_A_Johnson), "Scotland, PA"

John-Andrew Morrison (@jambwoy), "A Strange Loop" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play@lizacolonzayas, "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven"

Emily Davis, "Is This A Room"@april_matthis, "Toni Stone"

Zoë Winters, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"

Kara Young (@karaakter), "All the Natalie Portmans" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Charles Busch, "The Confession of Lily Dare"

Edmund Donovan, "Greater Clements"@RaulEEsparza, "Seared"

Hamish Linklater (@HamishLinklatRC), "The Pain of My Belligerence"

Aaron Yoo, "The Headlands" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical@eisadavis, "The Secret Life of Bees"@laChanze, "The Secret Life of Bees"

Beth Malone (@heebyfluff), "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"@janellemcdrmth, "We're Gonna Die"

Grace McLean (@thatgracemclean), "In The Green" - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Director

Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"

Tina Satter (@HalfStraddle), "Is This A Room"@DanyaTaymor, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"

Annie Tippe, "Octet"

Les Waters, "Dana H." - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Solo Show

"Bella Bella" - @HarveyFierstein

"Dana H." - Deirdre O'Connell

"the way she spoke" - @katedelcastillo

"We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time" - @davidjamescale

"Where We Stand" - @DonnettaLavinia - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

.@phnyc's outgoing Artistic Director, Tim Sanford, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. #LortelAwards - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

This year's Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee is Anna Deavere Smith (@AnnaDeavereS). #LortelAwards - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020

It was announced recently that the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway would be presented as an online event. Industry and theatre fans will be able to watch the broadcast on Sunday, May 3 at 7:00pm ET, at www.lortelawards.org. The show, as always, will be a benefit for The Actors Fund and viewers will be able to make donations during the broadcast.

For updates and news about the ceremony and media releases, please visit www.LortelAwards.org.





