Breaking: THE WRONG MAN, A STRANGE LOOP & More Nominated for Lucille Lortel Awards- Updating Live!

#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Scenic Design- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
You-Shin Chen & Laura Jellinek, "Mrs. Murray's Menagerie"
Yu-Hsuan Chen, @druglordplay
Tim Mackabee, "Seared"
James Noone, "London Assurance"
Clint Ramos, "Soft Power"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Costume Design- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Dede Ayite, "BLKS"
Montana Levi Blanco, "A Strange Loop"
Oana Botez, "In The Green"
Toni-Leslie James, "for colored girls..."
Rachel Townsend & Jessica Jahn, "The Confession of Lily Dare"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lighting Design- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Isabella Byrd, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"
Alan C. Edwards, "Fires in the Mirror"
Tyler Micoleau, "Socrates"
Barbara Samuels, "In The Green"
Jen Schriever, "Power Strip"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Sound Design- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Justin Ellington, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"
Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."
Lee Kinney & Sanae Yamada, "Is This A Room"
Hidenori Nakajo, "Octet"
Nicholas Pope, "In The Green"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Projection Design- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Stephan Mazurek, "Mojada
Lisa Renkel and Possible, @emojimusical
Ruey Horng Sun, "The Headlands"
Hannah Wasileski, "Anatomy of a Suicide"
Hannah Wasileski, "Fires in the Mirror"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Choreographer@CamilleABrown, "for colored girls..."@CamilleABrown, "Toni Stone"- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Raja Feather Kelly (@rajafeath3r), "A Strange Loop"
Sam Pinkleton (@pamstinkleton), "Soft Power"@traviswall, "The Wrong Man"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Christopher Borg, "The Confession of Lily Dare"
Marc Bovino, "Mrs. Murray's Menagerie"
Garcia, "Continuity"
Francis Jue (@fjue), "Cambodian Rock Band"
Ken Narasaki, "Greater Clements"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Feat Actress in a Play- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Okwui Okpokwasili, "for colored girls..."
Estelle Parsons, "A Bright Room Called Day"
Michele Pawk, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"
Stephanie Wright Thompson, "Mrs. Murray's..."
Alexandria Wailes, "for colored girls..."
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Christian Borle, @littleshopnyc
Alex Gibson, "Octet"
Gus Halper, "Sing Street" (@SingStreetBway)
Jay Armstrong Johnson (@Jay_A_Johnson), "Scotland, PA"
John-Andrew Morrison (@jambwoy), "A Strange Loop"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play@lizacolonzayas, "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven"- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Emily Davis, "Is This A Room"@april_matthis, "Toni Stone"
Zoë Winters, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"
Kara Young (@karaakter), "All the Natalie Portmans"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Charles Busch, "The Confession of Lily Dare"
Edmund Donovan, "Greater Clements"@RaulEEsparza, "Seared"
Hamish Linklater (@HamishLinklatRC), "The Pain of My Belligerence"
Aaron Yoo, "The Headlands"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Jonathan Groff, @littleshopnyc
Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20), "The Wrong Man"
Francis Jue (@fjue), "Soft Power"
Larry Owens (@larryowenslive), "A Strange Loop"@conradricamora, "Soft Power"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical@eisadavis, "The Secret Life of Bees"@laChanze, "The Secret Life of Bees"- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Beth Malone (@heebyfluff), "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"@janellemcdrmth, "We're Gonna Die"
Grace McLean (@thatgracemclean), "In The Green"
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Director- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"
Tina Satter (@HalfStraddle), "Is This A Room"@DanyaTaymor, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"
Annie Tippe, "Octet"
Les Waters, "Dana H."
#LortelAwards nominees for Outstanding Play:- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
"BLKS" - @MCCTheater
"Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven" - @AtlanticTheater
"Heroes of the Fourth Turning" - @phnyc
"Is This A Room" - @vineyardtheatre
"Mrs. Murray's Menagerie" - @arsnova
.@phnyc's outgoing Artistic Director, Tim Sanford, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. #LortelAwards- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
This year's Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee is Anna Deavere Smith (@AnnaDeavereS). #LortelAwards- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) April 14, 2020
It was announced recently that the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway would be presented as an online event. Industry and theatre fans will be able to watch the broadcast on Sunday, May 3 at 7:00pm ET, at www.lortelawards.org. The show, as always, will be a benefit for The Actors Fund and viewers will be able to make donations during the broadcast.
