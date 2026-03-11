Video: Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara & More Are Getting Ready for FALLEN ANGELS

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Rehearsals are officially underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. The cast includes Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll," with Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.”

"It's another period thing that I live in, somehow reincarnated, you know? And I thought, 'This is great, this is perfect, I can do this!' We decided to do the one night gala and Rose and I immediately met, we did it, we fell into each other, we trusted each other, and then we thought, let's do this for longer," explained O'Hara. "That was too much fun!"

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

"I'm looking forward to being in front of a live audience again," added Byrne. "There's nothing like it, and [the audience] tells you everything you need to do in the play. It just informs everything in a way that... obviously when you're in film or TV is a very different experience, so I can't wait."

Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect!