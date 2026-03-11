Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground to Co-Produce PROOF Revival

Higher Ground, the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, will serve as a co-producer of the Broadway revival of Proof, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play by David Auburn, joining Tony Award-nominated producer Mike Bosner and Tony Award-winning director/producer Thomas Kail (Hamilton).

Proof stars Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle, both making their Broadway debuts and features Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha and Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Higher Ground’s expansion into theater marks the latest milestone for a company that has built an acclaimed multi-platform body of work across film, television, and podcasting. The company has earned three Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations (winning six), and three Grammy nominations (winning two), producing celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, Rustin, and American Symphony. In podcasting, Higher Ground has built a thriving independent network featuring IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, and Audible Originals including The Wonder of Stevie and Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.

The strictly limited 16-week engagement will play the Booth Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night.