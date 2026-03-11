Video: Why THE WILD PARTY is an 'Unusual' Production for Encores!

The Wild Party is being presented at New York City Center Encores! The production features Jasmine Amy Rogers (Queenie), Adrienne Warren (Kate), Tonya Pinkins (Dolores Montoya), Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Lesli Margherita (Mae), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).

Hear from Tonya Pinkins, director Lili-Anne Brown and more! The musical will be presented at New York City Center Encores! from March 18 through 29.

Brown shared, "I think people don't realize, this is a very unusual show for Encores!. There's no ensemble, there's 15 principals, so that means 15 principal tracks, where 15 people are doing 15 different things at all times, in real time, people don't leave the stage, it is a lot!"

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.