BWW Flashback: The Last 10 Cast Albums to Win the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy

On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will name the newest Best Musical Theater Album based on cast recordings released in the previous year. This year, the nominees for the award include Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites and Oklahoma!.

Before a new cast album takes home the title, look back on the 10 most recent cast recordings to win the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award!

2010 - West Side Story (New Broadway Cast Recording)

The Broadway classic with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim took the award for the second time, previously winning at the 1986 Grammys. The 2009 Broadway Revival cast recording, featuring Josefina Scaglione, Matt Cavenaugh and Karen Olivo, was produced by David Caddick and David Lai and engineered/mixed by Todd Whitelock. Unlike other productions, Spanish lyrics and dialogue were woven in, with translations by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Other nominees in 2010 included Ain't Misbehavin', Hair, 9 To 5: The Musical and Shrek The Musical.

2011 - American Idiot (Featuring Green Day)

The rock musical based on the Green Day album of the same name was produced by the band's lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong and engineered/mixed by Chris Dugan and Chris Lord-Alge. All music was composed by Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool and arranged by Tom Kitt. Featured on the recording are cast members including John Gallagher Jr., Michael Esper, Stark Sands, Tony Vincent, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Faber and Christina Sajous.

Other nominees in 2011 included Fela!, A Little Night Music, Promises, Promises and Sondheim on Sondheim.

2012 - The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon garnered many awards after it opened, including the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Cast members Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad were honored with this award as well as composers and lyricists Matt Stone, Robert Lopez and Trey Parker, producers Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin and Stephen Oremus and engineer/mixer Frank Filipetti.

Other nominees in 2012 included Anything Goes (New Broadway Cast Recording) and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2011 Broadway Cast).

2013 - Once: A New Musical

Like the previous winner, Once won big at the Tony Awards before it's Grammy win. Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti are billed as principal soloists on the cast album that was produced by Steven Epstein and Martin Lowe and engineered/mixed by Richard King. Like the film from 2007, the stage adaptation's music and lyrics were by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

Other nominees in 2013 included Follies, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Newsies and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

2014 - Kinky Boots

Derik Lee and William Wittman engineered/mixed the album for the musical starring Billy Porter and Stark Sands and featured a score by composer and lyricist Cyndi Lauper. The production's winning streak continued after the Tony Awards when the cast recording produced by Sammy James, Jr., Lauper, Stephen Oremus and Wittman took home this award in January the following year.

Other nominees in 2014 included Matilda: The Musical and Motown: The Musical.

2015 - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The musical led by Jessie Mueller helped earned the legendary songwriter Carole King yet another Grammy Award with the cast album produced by Jason Howland, Steve Sidwell and Billy Jay Stein. Howland and Stein also engineered/mixed the songs written primarily by King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil alongside Joel Moss.

Other nominees in 2015 included Aladdin, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and West Side Story.

2016 - Hamilton

It was no surprise the mega-hit written by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda would take home this award. Even before winning big at the Tony Awards later in 2016, the cast album featuring Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Phillipa Soo gained much praise. It was produced by Alex Lacamoire, Miranda, Bill Sherman, Ahmir Thompson and Tarik Trotter and engineered by Tim Latham and Derik Lee.

Other nominees in 2016 included An American in Paris, Fun Home, The King and I and Something Rotten!

2017 - The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Cast)

The revival starring Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson won the Best Revival Of A Musical Tony Award in 2016 before winning the Grammy for the cast album, produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino. Frank Filipetti, as engineer/mixer, helped capture Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray's music and lyrics in this production.

Other nominees in 2017 included Bright Star, Fiddler on the Roof (2016 Broadway Cast), Kinky Boots (Original West End Cast) and Waitress.

2018 - Dear Evan Hansen

Not unlike many musicals before it, Dear Evan Hansen won several of the coveted awards at the Tonys before the Grammys in the following months. Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, Ben Platt, Will Roland and Jennifer Laura Thompson were billed as principal soloists on the cast album produced by Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Neal Avron and Derik Lee engined/mixed the original score by Pasek and Paul.

Other nominees in 2018 included Come from Away and Hello, Dolly! (2017 Broadway Cast).

2019 - The Band's Visit

The award is currently held by David Yazbek's The Band's Visit after sweeping the previous award season. Yazbek served as composer, lyricist and producer of the cast album featuring Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub and Ari'el Stachel. The album was also produced and engineer/mixer by Dean Sharenow.

Other nominees in 2019 included, Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Original Soundtrack of the NBC Television Event), My Fair Lady (2018 Broadway Cast) and Once on This Island (2017 Broadway Cast).





