Audra McDonald Will Appear on CBS THIS MORNING
See who else will make appearances below.
Saturday, September 5
- Saturday Sessions: NEEDTOBREATHE
- The Dish: Matthew Wendel
- Demario Davis & Josh Norman, NFL players & activists
Monday, September 7
- Robby Mook & Terry Sullivan, CBS News political contributors
- Vladimir Duthiers talks to Elmo about his book and mission "Heroes Wear Masks"
Tuesday, September 8
- Peter Strzok, author of Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump
- Reed Hastings, author of No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention
- Brené Brown, author of The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are
Wednesday, September 9
- Anthony Mason interviews chef David Chang on his memoir "Eat a Peach"
Thursday, September 10
- James Nestor, author of Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art
Friday, September 11
- Audra, McDonald, actress & co-founder of Black Theater United
