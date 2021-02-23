An Always Up-to-Date Schedule of Musical Film Adaptations!

Wondering when your favorite musicals will be adapted into films? BroadwayWorld is here to provide you with an always up-to-date list of film adaptations.

Easily reference this list for the latest news and hot topics regarding films in production and in development.

Last updated: February 23, 2021

UPCOMING...

IN THE HEIGHTS

Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, the film was originally scheduled for a 2020 release before the pandemic.



Release Date: June 18, 2021

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits

Creative Team: Jon M. Chu (director), Quiara Alegría Hudes (screenplay), Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders (producers)

Read the Latest News: IN THE HEIGHTS Film Will Hit HBO Max & Theaters at the Same Time

Get all the updates here!

CINDERELLA

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella.

Release Date: July 16, 2021



Cast: Camilla Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Nicholas Galitzine, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan, Fra Free, Maddie Baillio

Creative Team: Kay Cannon (director, screenplay), James Corden and Leo Pearlman (producers)

Read the Latest News: CINDERELLA Movie Musical With Idina Menzel & Billy Porter Delayed to Summer Release

Get all the updates here!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Release Date: September 24, 2021

Cast: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius R. Copes, Gerald Caeser, Isaac Powell

Creative Team: Stephen Chbosky (director), Steven Levenson (screenplay)

Read the Latest News: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Be Released September 24, 2021

Get all the updates here!

WEST SIDE STORY

Something great is coming! Stephen Spielberg's film adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story will now be released in 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic.



Release Date: December 10, 2021

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Brian d'Arcy James, David Alvarez, Ezra Menas, Ben Cook, Maddie Ziegler

Creative Team: Steven Spielberg (director), Tony Kushner (screenplay)

Read the Latest News: Rachel Zegler Calls WEST SIDE STORY 'A Beautiful Display of Latin Joy'

Get all the updates here!

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan

Creative Team: Jonathan Butterell (director), Tom MacRae (screenplay)

Read the Latest News: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney

Get all the updates here!

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

The musical is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing "Superbia," which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.



Release Date: 2021

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light, Alexandra Shipp

Creative Team: Lin-Manuel Miranda (director), Steven Levenson (screenplay)

Read the Latest News: VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Get all the updates here!

IN PRODUCTION...

CYRANO

Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry, Ben Mendelsohn

Creative Team: Joe Wright (director), Erica Schmidt (screenplay)

Read the Latest News: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Peter Dinklage-Led CYRANO Musical Film Adaptation

THE LITTLE MERMAID

The live action take on 1989's The Little Mermaid features new music from original creator Alan Menken and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Noma Dumezweni, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem

Creative Team: Rob Marshall (director), David Magee (screenplay), Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda (music)

Read the Latest News: Noma Dumezweni Joins Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Film

Get all the updates here!

MATILDA

Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch

Creative Team: Matthew Warchus (director), Dennis Kelly (screenplay), Ellen Kane (choreography)

Read the Latest News: MATILDA Film Adds Emma Thompson As 'Miss Trunchbull' and Alisha Weir in the Title Role

Get all the updates here!

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, a talented Broadway composer who abandons his theater career in New York and all his friends in order to produce movies in Los Angeles.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, Blake Jenner

Creative Team: Richard Linklater (director)

Read the Latest News: Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein to Star in Film Adaptation of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

IN DEVELOPMENT...

THE KING AND I

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2021): Reimagined THE KING AND I Film Is in the Works

Get all the updates here!

WICKED

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Jon M. Chu (director), Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz (screenplay)

Last Update (2021): IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation

SPAMALOT

Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Casey Nicholaw (director), Eric Idle (screenplay)

Last Update (2021): SPAMALOT Film Adaptation Acquired by Paramount Pictures

Get all the updates here!

THE COLOR PURPLE

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity.



Release Date: 2023

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Blitz Bazawule (director), Marcus Gardley (screenplay)

Last Update (2020): THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Set for 2023 Release

Get all the updates here!

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Wanuri Kahiu (director), Jocelyn Bioh (screenplay)

Last Update (2020): Jocelyn Bioh Will Adapt ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Release on Disney+

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: Glenn Close as Norma Desmond

Creative Team: Rob Ashford (director), Tom MacRae (screenplay)

Last Update (2020): Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop is the story of Seymour, a meek florist who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florists.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Billy Porter, Taron Egerton (rumored), Scarlett Johansson (rumored), Chris Evans (rumored)

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2020): Chris Evans in Talks to Star in Film Adaptation of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

13: THE MUSICAL

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Tamra Davis (director), Robert Horn (screenplay), Jason Robert Brown (music)

Last Update (2020): Jason Robert Brown on Netflix's 13 Casting Process: 'The Movie Will Be Different Than The Show'

PORGY AND BESS

Porgy and Bess explores the relationships among members of a close-knit community in 1920s South Carolina.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Dee Rees (director, screenplay), Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler (producers)

Last Update (2020): Dee Rees To Write & Direct Film Adaptation of PORGY AND BESS

SPRING AWAKENING

In a haunting and provocative story, Spring Awakening celebrates the journey from youth to adulthood.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2020): Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival

MEAN GIRLS

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Tina Fey (screenplay)

Last Update (2020): Tina Fey Announces Film Adaptation of the Broadway Musical MEAN GIRLS

FOLLIES

The original production of Follies premiered on Broadway in 1971, where it was nominated for eleven Tony Awards, and won seven.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Dominic Cooke (director)

Last Update (2019): Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES Greenlit For Film Adaptation

GYPSY

Gypsy is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother."



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Amy Sherman-Palladino (director)

Last Update (2019): MRS. MAISEL Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to Pen Script for GYPSY Remake

GUYS AND DOLLS

Guys and Dolls features popular songs like "If I Were a Bell, "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "Luck Be a Lady," "Adelaide's Lament," and "A Bushel and a Peck."

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2019): GUYS AND DOLLS to Return to Big Screen with TriStar Remake

JEKYLL & HYDE

The acclaimed musical follows the journey of Dr. Jekyll as he wrestles with his alter ego, Mr. Hyde, in an epic battle between good and evil.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Alexander Dinelaris (screenplay)

Last Update (2019): Broadway Musical JEKYLL & HYDE to Receive Film Adaptation

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The film will pull from the '96 animated film and the Hugo novel. However, it will not pull from the production that Schwartz and Menken collaborated on for the stage in Europe.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: David Henry Hwang (screenplay), Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz (music)

Last Update (2019): Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz to Work on Live-Action HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME for Disney

BE MORE CHILL

In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2018): BE MORE CHILL Movie in Development; Producers Set

BARE: A POP OPERA

The story focuses on two gay high school students and their struggles at their private, Catholic boarding school and has inspired the LGBTQ community since its inception in 2000.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Kristin Hanggi (director), Hillary Butorac Weaver and Janet Billig Rich (producers)

Last Update (2018): bare Will Navigate to the Big Screen; Kristin Hanggi Set to Direct Film

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The story is based on the "coat of many colors" story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2017): Elton John, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber Team for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Animated Film Featuring New Music

MISS SAIGON

Set in 1975 during the final days of the American occupation of Saigon, Miss Saigon is an epic love story about the relationship between an American GI and a young Vietnamese woman.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Danny Boyle (director)

Last Update (2016): Danny Boyle-Helmed MISS SAIGON Film Adaptation Set for 2018 Start?

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: TBA

Last Update (2015): BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL Movie Set To Be Produced By Tom Hanks For Sony?

OLIVER!

The musical is based upon the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. It premiered in the West End in 1960, enjoying a long run, a successful Broadway production in 1963 and further tours and revivals.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Cameron Mackintosh (director), Matthew Bourne (choreographer)

Last Update (2014): Matthew Bourne & Cameron Mackintosh Are Bringing OLIVER! Back to the Big Screen

LYSISTRATA JONES

Based on the Aristophenes comedy, had its acclaimed Off Broadway run in 2011 and graduated to Broadway in 2012.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Andy Fickman (director), Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn (screenplay)

Last Update (2013): LYSISTRATA JONES Film Adaptation in the Works; Andy Fickman to Direct

SOUTH PACIFIC

The musical, with music by Richard Rogers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, opened in 1949 at the Majestic Theatre.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Michael Mayer (director), Lynn Grossman (screenplay)

Last Update (2013): Michelle Williams in Talks for New SOUTH PACIFIC Film Adaptation; Producers Also Eyeing Hugh Jackman?

PIPPIN

In Pippin, Royal heir Pippin is spurred on by a mysterious group of performers to embark on a death-defying journey to find his "corner of the sky."



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: James Ponsoldt (screenplay)

Last Update (2013): PIPPIN is Heading to the Big Screen; James Ponsoldt to Pen Adaptation!

MEMPHIS

Memphis is an original story about the cultural revolution that erupted when DJ Huey Calhoun vision met Felicia's voice, and the music changed forever.



Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Creative Team: Joe DiPietro (screenplay)

Last Update (2012): Deal in Place for Movie Adaption of Tony-Winning MEMPHIS