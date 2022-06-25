Chris Evans Talks A LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Remake

In a recent interview with MTV News, Chris Evans shared details on the remake of Little Shop of Horrors. He explains that he was supposed to be working on the film before Covid hit, and he still has his audition of Dentist! on his cellphone. Originally, the film was to be directed by Greg Berlanti and based on the 1982 stage musical, and 1986 film musical, featuring the music of Alan Menken and the lyrics and scripting of Howard Ashman. Though there are no new updates from the production team, the project is possibly in development at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Josh Horowitz interviews Chris Evans about current projects. The conversation shifts to Evans confirming that Little Shop of Horrors, set to start production in 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19 and then cancelled.

He jokes that he would release his auditon video of him singing Dentist!, still on his phone, to drum up buzz about the film.

You can see the full interview discussing Buzz Lightyear, Johnny Storm, and movie musicals HERE

