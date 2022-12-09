Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode & More Round Out WICKED Movie Cast

Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh, and Michael Carmichael have joined the cast of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked.

Deadline reports that Marissa Bode has joined the cast as Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively.

Keala Settle will play Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Yesterday, it was announced that Michelle Yeoh had joined the cast as Madame Morrible and that Jeff Goldblum had been confirmed to play The Wizard. They join Ethan Slater as Boq, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022. Casting for the role of Doctor Dillamond has not yet been announced.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.

Marissa Bode is a disabled actress who has performed in musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, The Diviners, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins. Her training in the arts comes from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Bowen Yang was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He has also been seen in films like Fire Island and Bros.

Keala Settle is best known for her portrayal of bearded woman "Lettie Lutz" in the feature musical "The Greatest Showman." The film's song, "This Is Me," won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Settle made her Broadway debut in 2011 in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." She originated the role of "Norma Valverde" in "Hands on a Hardbody" and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Settle originated the role of "Becky" in the musical "Waitress," and played the roles of "Madame Thenardier" in the revival of "Les Misérables" and "Tracy Turnblad" in the national tour of "Hairspray."

In 2019, Settle sang "Seasons of Love" in Fox's Rent: Live. She was recently seen on the West End in the revival of "Sister Act."

Bronwyn James has been seen in The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+ and in Lockwood & Co. on Netflix.

Aaron Teoh has been seen in U.K. musical productions like Merrily We Roll Along and The King and I. Michael Carmichael will be seen in Disney's upcoming live action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Godot.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

The musical's book writer, Winnie Holzman, is returning to adapt it into a screenplay. Composer Stephen Schwartz is also returning to write new music for the film. He recently revealed that the second part of the film will include two new songs. The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.