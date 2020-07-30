Breaking: Jocelyn Bioh Will Adapt ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Release on Disney+
The musical will not be filmed on stage like Hamilton.
Oh gods, oh gods! According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is developing a feature adaptation of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island, with a screenplay by playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and direction by Wanuri Kahiu. Marc Platt will produce the project.
Compared to Hamilton, this musical event will be more of a 'traditional adaptation' than a stage performance.
Casting has not yet been announced.
Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
The new Broadway production of Once On This Island ran for 458 performances and won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. The production was also nominated seven Drama Desk Award nominations, six Outer Critics Circle nominations and three Chita Rivera Award nominations.
Once On This Island premiered at Playwrights Horizons in May of 1990. The Broadway production opened in October of that year and ran for 469 performances garnering eight Tony nominations including Best Featured Actress (LaChanze), Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical. The 1994 West End production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.
