FOLLIES Movie Adaptation Is In the Works

Here they come, those beautiful girls! According to the New York Times, a film version of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies is "in active development" with Heyday Films. A timeline for the movie has not yet been announced.

When former members of the "Weismann Follies" reunite on the eve of their theater's demolition, two couples remember their past and face the harsher realities of the present. Reminiscing of their younger selves and the years gone by, the crumbling theater brings back memories for both couples of good times and bad. Follies echoes the songs, exuberance and romance of the vaudeville days between the two World Wars. The score features some of Stephen Sondheim's best-known songs, including "Broadway Baby," "I'm Still Here," "Too Many Mornings," "Could I Leave You?," and "Losing My Mind."

Follies - featuring a book by James Goldman and a score by Stephen Sondheim - was originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. It opened on April 4, 1971 at the Winter Garden Theatre where it ran for 522 performances and received seven Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

It was last revived on Broadway in 2011, starring Bernadette Peters, Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell and Ron Raines. More recently it was revived in London in 2017.