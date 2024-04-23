What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2024 Tony Awards?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2023-24 season.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Outer Critics Circle nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible OCC Nominees That

Earned Tony Nominations Percentage 2023 55 of 82 67% 2022 59 of 79 75% 2021 N/A N/A 2020 48 of 58 83% 2019 62 of 81 77% 2018 67 of 79 85% 2017 56 of 84 67% 2016 51 of 84 61% 2015 59 of 87 68% 2014 66 of 89 74% 2013 63 of 88 72% 2012 50 of 72 69% 2011 52 of 82 63% 2010 47 of 75 62% 2009 48 of 87 55%

View a full list of 2024 nominees and watch the nominations annoumncement here.