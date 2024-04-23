What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2024 Tony Awards?

The winners of the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 13.
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2023-24 season.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Outer Critics Circle nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|
Eligible OCC Nominees That
|Percentage
|2023
|55 of 82
|67%
|2022
|59 of 79
|75%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|48 of 58
|83%
|2019
|62 of 81
|77%
|2018
|67 of 79
|85%
|2017
|56 of 84
|67%
|2016
|51 of 84
|61%
|2015
|59 of 87
|68%
|2014
|66 of 89
|74%
|2013
|63 of 88
|72%
|2012
|50 of 72
|69%
|2011
|52 of 82
|63%
|2010
|47 of 75
|62%
|2009
|48 of 87
|55%
View a full list of 2024 nominees and watch the nominations annoumncement here.
