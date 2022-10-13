Photo: Disney Debuts First THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Poster

The first official film poster for Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid live action remake has been released. The film is slated to be released on May 26, 2023.

The poster features a new look at Halle Bailey as Ariel. A sneak peek of the movie was revealed last month with a teaser trailer debuting at Disney's D23 Expo. The preview featured Bailey singing "Part of Your World" in the highly-anticipated film.

Watch Halle Bailey sing "Part of your World" in The Little Mermaid teaser trailer here.

The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, "The Little Mermaid" will also star Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.