WHITE COLLAR PRISON Makes Its Debut: If It's Not Too Much Trouble (You're Going to Jail)

From the visionary minds of Gregory James Jenkins and Neil Garguilo, comes what may be the most powerful musical satire since The Book of Mormon; WHITE COLLAR PRISON takes center stage with the release of its first single on April 15th, ahead of the musical comedy album release in June of 2024. A powerful social commentary on what the reality for the top 1% of corporate criminals “really” is, the cast and crew paint the picture perfectly in all its faults and ridiculous truths. Wielding music as their weapon of choice, Jenkins and Garguilo deliver the hard, hard truth of the justice system for those with deeper pockets. In the audacious single, "if it's not too much trouble...", the duo of Gregory James Jenkins and Neil Garguilo dismantles the gilded cage of privilege, exposing the core of corruption with scathing humor and the perky melodies.

WHITE COLLAR PRISON shatters genre barriers by weaving social critique and humor in an enthralling musical arrangement. With a hot shot cast from both TV and Broadway, the tracks serve as potent exposés, urging listeners to grapple with uncomfortable truths about accountability for the ultra-rich. With the last few years having no shortage of white-collar crimes in the news, this musical comes at the perfect time where American society is being put on the stand by rampant crypto fraud, the karmic circle of entertainment scandals and even a presidential election.

Drawing inspiration from real-life scandals, WHITE COLLAR PRISON offers a provocative glimpse into the morally ambiguous world of fictional Congressman Richard Dutch. Through a captivating narrative, the first track “if it’s not too much trouble…” explores the repercussions of his actions, from insider trading to political machinations. Leaving no stone unturned, the song, and ensuing album, follow Dutch’s time in the slammer and how he is dealing with the consequences of his actions.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, the track throbs with energy, captivating audiences with its playful delivery and thought-provoking lyrics. Each song acts as a poignant reminder of injustice, igniting a conversation for change. Neil Garguilo, an Emmy-winning showrunner and screenwriter, has a diverse portfolio that includes the vampire comedy "Bloodsucking Bastards," starring Pedro Pascal, and the animated feature "Unicorn Boy" with Patton Oswalt. He's also created the Syfy original series "Hell Den," and has written and produced projects for major networks including MTV, TruTV, TBS and many more. On the other side, Gregory James Jenkins, a Berklee College of Music alumnus, made his mark composing captivating scores and songs for a variety of projects, like the feature film "The Final Girls" and "Harold & Kumar: A Very 3D Christmas." He's also scored several shows at Disney and NBCUniversal. Together, their unique blend of comedic and musical talents makes them standout figures in the world of musical comedy.