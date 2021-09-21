Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne to Direct MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Hansband and wife duo Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne have been selected to direct the film adaption of Tina Fey's Mean Girls the Musical.

Deadline reports that the film has become a "high priority' for Paramount Players after the two directors gave a presentation on what the adaption will look like. The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

Casting for the new film has yet to be announced.

The 2018 musical was based on the popular film of the same name. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne recently directed Quarter Life Poetry, which can currently be streamed on FX on Hulu after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.