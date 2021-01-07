SPAMALOT Film Adaptation Acquired by Paramount Pictures
The film adaptation of the Broadway musical was previously set to be released by Fox.
The previously announced upcoming Spamalot movie has been acquired by Paramount Pictures, Variety reports. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical was previously set to be released by Fox, but has now moved.
The film will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, veteran Broadway director who choreographed the original production of Spamalot. Dan Jinks will serve as a producer, along with Eric Idle, the show's creator who also wrote the screenplay.
Casting has yet to be announced.
Read more on Variety.
Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Like the motion picture, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.
King Arthur is traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail. The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.
The original 2005 Broadway production, directed by Mike Nichols, received 14 Tony Awards nominations, winning in three categories, including Best Musical. It had an initial run of 1,575 performances. Tim Curry starred as King Arthur in the original Broadway and West End productions.
