Development on COME FROM AWAY Movie Adaptation Paused Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

Come From Away creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff announced in a recent interview that plans to create a film adaptation of the musical have been indefinitely paused due to COVID-19.

"We were supposed to go into production out in Newfoundland and then all the borders closed," Sankoff told The Star on Tuesday. "I think it cost a lot more than anyone wanted to, just because of COVID, so we're in a holding pattern for that at the moment."

The pair were in the middle of adapting the script for the screen when the call was made to suspend production.

Hein said he's hopeful that the proshot version of the musical, set to premiere September 10th on Apple TV Plus, will satiate audiences for the time being.

"Theatre has always been a medium that has a much smaller audience than film and television," he said.

