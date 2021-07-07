Bill Condon Will Direct New GUYS AND DOLLS Movie

Bill Condon has officially signed on to another huge-scale movie musical project - he will helm the upcoming remake of Guys and Dolls at TriStar Pictures.

Condon is best known for directing the film adaptation of Dreamgirls. He also co-wrote the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Chicago.

On Broadway, he directed the 2014 revival of Side Show.

TriStar purchased remake rights to the short stories by Damon Runyon that inspired the original musical in 2019. According to Deadline, they also acquired the remake rights to the original 1955 film, starred Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.

Bustling with gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls, GUYS AND DOLLS celebrates Broadway's golden era with one of the greatest scores ever written for a musical by the legendary Frank Loesser, a masterfully witty book and lyrics by Joe Swerling and comedy legend Abe Burrows, and the glorious Damon Runyon's comic book world of 1940s Times Square New York City.



Guys and Dolls originally conquered Broadway in 1951 as the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical and again in 1992 with 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

The show was most recently revived on Broadway in 2009, featuring Oliver Platt, Lauren Graham, Craig Bierko, and Kate Jennings Grant.