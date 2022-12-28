Everything You Need to Know About the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

Another Mean Girls movie is officially in the works with the Broadway musical being adapted into a film! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find out what we know about the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical below!

Who's in the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical?

Angourie Rice will be playing Cady Heron, who was played in the original film by Lindsay Lohan and on Broadway by Erika Henningsen and Sabrina Carpenter.

Reneé Rapp is reprising her Broadway role as Regina George, who was played in the film by Rachel McAdams. The role was originated on Broadway by Taylor Louderman.

Auli'i Cravalho will play Janis Ian, who was played by Lizzy Caplan in the original film and on Broadway by Barrett Wilbert Weed.

Jaquel Spivey will play Damien, who was played in the film by Daniel Franzese and on Broadway by Grey Henson.

Angourie Rice recently was seen as the title role in Honor Society. She also starred alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year on Netflix.

Renee Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish. Fans may also know Rapp from her role as Leighton in HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls. She recently released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone."

Auli'i Cravalho gained international stardom as THE VOICE of Disney's Moana, and performed the Oscar nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. Auli'i was also seen as a lead in the primetime television series, Rise, from Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on NBC. She also starred as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid Live".

Jaquel Spivey was nominated for a Tony Award for starring in A Strange Loop as Usher. He recently graduated from Point Park University with a degree in Musical Theatre.

Reneé Rapp as Regina George in Mean Girls

What roles haven't yet been cast in the Mean Girls movie musical?

The roles of the other Plastics, Karen Smith and Gretchen Weiners, have not been cast yet. Additionally, the roles of Aaron Samuels, Ms. Norbury, Mrs. George, Principal Duvall, and Kevin Gnapoor have yet to be revealed.

Who's directing the Mean Girls movie musical?

The film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical will be directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. The film is currently a "high priority" for Paramount Players after the two directors gave a presentation on what the adaption will look like back in 2021.

Who wrote the Mean Girls movie musical?

Tina Fey, who wrote the original film, has returned to write the book of the musical, which she was nomianted for a Tony Award for. The movie musical will also feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Who is designing the Mean Girls movie musical?

Costume, makeup, and production designers for the Mean Girls movie musical have not yet been announced.

What's different about the Mean Girls movie musical?

Aside from the addition of songs like "Apex Predator," "It Roars," and "World Burn," the musical's story remains true to the original film's plot.

The musical features Janis and Damien as the story's narrators, opening the musical with a song titled "Cautionary Tale," framing the story as if they are introducing incoming freshmen to North Shore High School.

Additionally, since the first movie had been released in 2008, the musical is updated to current day. This introduces social media into the story, which was not as relevant in the first film.

Characters like Damian, Gretchen Weiners, and Karen Smith have also been further developed and expanded, being given their own songs.

One of the fan-favorite moments in the movie include the use of the song "Jingle Bell Rock." However, this song was replaced by the original song "Rockin' Around the Pole."

When does filming start?

It has not yet been announced when the movie will begin filming.

Where can I watch the Mean Girls movie musical?

Paramount Pictures is currently being developed for Paramount+.

BroadwayWorld will be sure to fill you in on additional changes and updates as we hear about them!