Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, Tony-winning book writer and lyricist Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including his most recent musical outing, the Alice in Wonderland-inspired musical, Alice by Heart, which will be released in novel form this week.
Sater told a revival of the show could be on the way and that the team is currently "looking into" getting it done!
We definitely will revive the show. We're looking into that right now. #aliceanswers https://t.co/Wy1fNzTra4- Steven Sater (@StevenSater) February 4, 2020
From your lips! But yes, I think there will be. And the success of the book can help bring that about.:) . #aliceanswers https://t.co/Z4lczzpgXE- Steven Sater (@StevenSater) February 4, 2020
Sater also tweeted some encouraging news for fans of his Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening.
According to Sater, there is reason to hope that production on a film adaptation will move forward!
Fingers crossed, it looks like we may finally be moving forward with the #springawakening movie. #aliceanswers https://t.co/qqTQhZC1tJ- Steven Sater (@StevenSater) February 4, 2020
Steven Sater is a two-time Tony Award winning, Olivier Award winning, and Grammy Award winning, writer and author of shows such as Murder at the Gates, Alice by Heart, and Spring Awakening. He is now also the author of Alice by Heart the novel, being released on Feb 4th, 2020.
