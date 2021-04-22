Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney to Adapt THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Broadway production earned six Tony nominations, and won two for Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Apr. 22, 2021  

The Tony-nominated musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is getting a film adaptation courtesy of Disney!

The Hollywood Reporter reported this afternoon that the studio will pick up the rights to the acclaimed musical for a live action film adaptation.

Spelling Bee will be ushered to the big screen by live action Aladdin producers, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Ryan Halprin will executive produce.

The search for the film's creative team is currently underway.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss.

The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

The 2005 Broadway production, directed by James Lapine, ran for 1136 performances. The Broadway production earned six Tony nominations, and won two for Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.


