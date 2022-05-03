Glenn Close Reveals SUNSET BOULEVARD Film is 'Getting Closer'

Glenn Close has given a new update on the Sunset Boulevard film adaption, revealing that it is "getting closer."

"We're getting closer, believe it or not. We're getting closer," Close said to Variety on last night's Met Gala red carpet, before declining to reveal any further information.

Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the recent revival.

The long-awaited film has been in development for years, with Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber shopping it to several film studios. Close has originally stated that the film would go into production with Paramount in the summer of 2021, however Webber REVEALED that Paramount ended up passing on it.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world.

Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

Before it premiered as a Broadway musical, SUNSET BOULEVARD was first performed in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993 starring Patti LuPone, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

