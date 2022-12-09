Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Auli'i Cravalho & More Lead MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Cast

The new film will be released on Paramount+.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp have joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical. The new film is planned to be released on Paramount+.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Rice will be playing Cady Heron with Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina. Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will play Damien.

As previously reported, the film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical will be directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. The film is currently a "high priority" for Paramount Players after the two directors gave a presentation on what the adaption will look like.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

Renee Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish. Fans may also know Rapp from her role as Leighton in HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls. She recently released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone."

Auli'i Cravalho gained international stardom as the voice of Disney's Moana, and performed the Oscar nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. Auli'i was also seen as a lead in the primetime television series, Rise, from Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on NBC. She also starred as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid Live".

Jaquel Spivey was nominated for a Tony Award for starring in A Strange Loop as Usher. He recently graduated from Point Park University with a degree in Musical Theatre.

Angourie Rice recently was seen as the title role in Honor Society. She also starred alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year on Netflix.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Reneé Rapp perform "World Burn" from Mean Girls here:



