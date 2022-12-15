Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King In BEAUTIFUL Film Adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones will be playing Carole King in the film adaptation of Beatiful: the Carole King Musical.

Variety reports that the upcoming film will be directed by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Stuart Blumberg.

Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone will serve as producers for the film with the stage musical's producer, Paul Blake.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance," Carole King said in a statement to Variety.

Jones is most known for her role in Hulu's hit series, Normal People and was later seen alongside Sebastian Stan in Fresh. She most recently starred in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing.

In 2015, Sony purchased the rights to the musical, which features King's iconic songs like "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "You've Got a Friend." The production opened on Broadway in 2014 and later closed in 2019.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, BROOKLYN girl with Passion and Chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll.

But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she made more than BEAUTIFUL music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.