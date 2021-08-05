Concord is Developing a New Take on a FLOWER DRUM SONG Movie

Concord will develop new film, TV, and podcasts through their new Concord Originals banner.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Concord's catalog includes all work from Rodgers & Hammerstein's repertoire. One of the projects in the works is a TV series adaptation of Oklahoma; one of them will star Jennifer Lopez. Read more about that here.

Today, according to Variety, the company announced production on what they describe as a "new take" on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song.

The 1958 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical was adapted as a 1961 movie starring Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta and Miyoshi Umeki. The film sparked controversy for its stereotypical and offensive portrayal of Asian-Americans; a revamped version of the musical was created by playwright David Henry Hwang and presented in a 2002 Broadway revival.

Hwang was permitted to change book material, but not the original lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. There is no word yet on what changes will be made for this "new take."

Additional work in production includes a film about Robert Johnson called The Bluesman, set to be written by playwright Aleshea Harris. A scripted podcast called Peregrina is also in the works.

Concord's additional holdings include works from Common, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cyndi Lauper, Imagine Dragons, James Taylor, Kehlani, Phil Collins, Robert Johnson, Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Celia Cruz, Johnny Pacheco and St. Vincent.

Photo Credit: Rodgers and Hammerstein