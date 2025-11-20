WICKED: FOR GOOD & More Win 2025 Hollywood Music In Media Awards

The winners were announced on November 19.
The winners of the 16th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) were announced on November 19 during a star-studded ceremony at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. The HMMAs showcase and honor the most memorable film and TV music moments of the year with tributes to icons of the industry.
The Wicked franchise received two HMMAs: Director Jon M. Chu won MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC, OR MUSICAL for WICKED: FOR GOOD, and the program WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT was awarded the HMMA for MUSIC PERFORMANCE / SPECIAL PROGRAM.
Major song winners also included the global chart-topping hit “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, which won the HMMA for SONG - ANIMATED FILM. The song was co-written by HUNTR/X lead vocalist and songwriter EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun, and performed by the group HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami).
Nominees included Stephen Schwartz,Sara Bareilles, Diane Warren, Aaron Zigman, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Ed SHeeran, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Brandi Carlile, Aiyana-Lee, Michael Giacchino, and John Powell, among others. Take a look at the full list of nominees here and check out the winners below.
"I Lied To You" from SINNERS. Written by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Miles Caton.
"Highest 2 Lowest" from HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. Written By Aiyana-Lee Anderson and Nicole Daciana Anderson. Performed by Aiyana-Lee.
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: RELENTLESS. Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Kesha and Diane Warren.
"Golden" from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS. Written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.
Miles Caton - "I Lied to You" from SINNERS
Tom Howe - DOG MAN
Ludwig Göransson - SINNERS
Simon Franglen - AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH
Theodore Shapiro – SEVERANCE
Jeff Beal - RULE BREAKERS
Fabrizio Mancinelli - OUT OF THE NEST
Benjamin Wallfisch - WOLF MAN
Anne Nikitin - PANGOLIN - KULU'S JOURNEY
WICKED: FOR GOOD - Jon M. Chu (director)
Diane Warren: RELENTLESS - Bess Kargman (director)
"The Dead Dance" from WEDNESDAY. Written by Lady Gaga and Andrew Watt. Performed by Lady Gaga.
Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles - "Our Highway" (THE BONDSMAN S1) Written by Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles
YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS - Dominic Lewis and Hamilton Leithauser
Carl Thiel - EL LAZO DE PETRA
Qing Madi - VALORANT
Benjamin Westphalen - A DREAM CALLED KHUSHI (HAPPINESS)
Fabrizio Mancinelli - OUT OF THE NEST
Duncan Thum and David Bertok - CHEF'S TABLE: LEGENDS
Arturo Cardelús - TERRA ALTA
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: Welcome to Noxus - League of Legends (Bill Hemstapat, Sebastien Najand, Alex Seaver, J.D. Spears, Alexander Temple, Richard Thomson, Seth Tsui, Gong Ao, Merlin Cen)
"Against the Tide" from WUTHERING WAVES. Written by Obadiah Brown-Beach. Performed by Forts and Obadiah Brown-Beach.
AFK JOURNEY - Alec Justice
Sean Fernald - DEXTER: RESURRECTION
Nick Angel - BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY
Steve Schnur - BATTLEFIELD 6
APPLE: 6 OUT OF 5 STARS - SILO: Music - Neil Ormandy, Linkoln, and Allen Stone
F1 - Atlantic Records
"Stars In My Eyes" from SWEETWATER. Written by Sean Douglas. Performed by Kyra Sedgwick.
BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY - Dustin O'Halloran
NECAXA (FX - HULU) - Juan Carlos Enriquez
ON THE HIGH SEAS - Sandrine Rudaz
Evanescence - "Afterlife"
THE LION KING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL - The Lion King Cast
“Opening” Walt Disney WORLD'S EPCOT: TEST TRACK - Zain Effendi
LA PANDORA’S BOX Written by Victoria Dawson, Nadeem Majdalany, Camille J. Thomas, Carmen A. Thomas, Shannon K., Luke Shrestha, Simon Jay. Performed by memyself&vi.
WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT
"Go Steady” from PARENTHOOD. Written by Tom Howe and Sam Ryder.
Photo Credit: Universal
