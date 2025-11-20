WICKED: FOR GOOD & More Win 2025 Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The winners of the 16th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) were announced on November 19 during a star-studded ceremony at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. The HMMAs showcase and honor the most memorable film and TV music moments of the year with tributes to icons of the industry.

The Wicked franchise received two HMMAs: Director Jon M. Chu won MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC, OR MUSICAL for WICKED: FOR GOOD, and the program WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT was awarded the HMMA for MUSIC PERFORMANCE / SPECIAL PROGRAM.

Major song winners also included the global chart-topping hit “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, which won the HMMA for SONG - ANIMATED FILM. The song was co-written by HUNTR/X lead vocalist and songwriter EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun, and performed by the group HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami).

Nominees included Stephen Schwartz,Sara Bareilles, Diane Warren, Aaron Zigman, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Ed SHeeran, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Brandi Carlile, Aiyana-Lee, Michael Giacchino, and John Powell, among others. Take a look at the full list of nominees here and check out the winners below.

2025 HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS WINNERS

SONG - FEATURE FILM

"I Lied To You" from SINNERS. Written by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Miles Caton.

SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM

"Highest 2 Lowest" from HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. Written By Aiyana-Lee Anderson and Nicole Daciana Anderson. Performed by Aiyana-Lee.

SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: RELENTLESS. Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Kesha and Diane Warren.

SONG - ANIMATED FILM

"Golden" from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS. Written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

SONG – ON-SCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Miles Caton - "I Lied to You" from SINNERS

SCORE - ANIMATED FILM

Tom Howe - DOG MAN

SCORE - FEATURE FILM

Ludwig Göransson - SINNERS

SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM

Simon Franglen - AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Theodore Shapiro – SEVERANCE

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM

Jeff Beal - RULE BREAKERS

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Fabrizio Mancinelli - OUT OF THE NEST

SCORE - HORROR/THRILLER FILM

Benjamin Wallfisch - WOLF MAN

SCORE - DOCUMENTARY

Anne Nikitin - PANGOLIN - KULU'S JOURNEY

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC, OR MUSICAL

WICKED: FOR GOOD - Jon M. Chu (director)

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY - SPECIAL PROGRAM

Diane Warren: RELENTLESS - Bess Kargman (director)

SONG - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

"The Dead Dance" from WEDNESDAY. Written by Lady Gaga and Andrew Watt. Performed by Lady Gaga.

SONG – ON-SCREEN PERFORMANCE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles - "Our Highway" (THE BONDSMAN S1) Written by Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles

MAIN TITLE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS - Dominic Lewis and Hamilton Leithauser

SCORE - SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Carl Thiel - EL LAZO DE PETRA

SCORE - SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Qing Madi - VALORANT

SCORE - SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

Benjamin Westphalen - A DREAM CALLED KHUSHI (HAPPINESS)

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Fabrizio Mancinelli - OUT OF THE NEST

SCORE - DOCUMENTARY SERIES -TV/DIGITAL

Duncan Thum and David Bertok - CHEF'S TABLE: LEGENDS

SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Arturo Cardelús - TERRA ALTA

SCORE - VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: Welcome to Noxus - League of Legends (Bill Hemstapat, Sebastien Najand, Alex Seaver, J.D. Spears, Alexander Temple, Richard Thomson, Seth Tsui, Gong Ao, Merlin Cen)

SONG - VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

"Against the Tide" from WUTHERING WAVES. Written by Obadiah Brown-Beach. Performed by Forts and Obadiah Brown-Beach.

SONG/SCORE - MOBILE VIDEO GAME

AFK JOURNEY - Alec Justice

MUSIC SUPERVISION - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Sean Fernald - DEXTER: RESURRECTION

MUSIC SUPERVISION - FILM

Nick Angel - BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY

MUSIC SUPERVISION - VIDEO GAME

Steve Schnur - BATTLEFIELD 6

SONG/SCORE - COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

APPLE: 6 OUT OF 5 STARS - SILO: Music - Neil Ormandy, Linkoln, and Allen Stone

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

F1 - Atlantic Records

SONG - SHORT FILM

"Stars In My Eyes" from SWEETWATER. Written by Sean Douglas. Performed by Kyra Sedgwick.

SCORE - TV/STREAMED MOVIE

BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY - Dustin O'Halloran

MUSIC DESIGN - TRAILER

NECAXA (FX - HULU) - Juan Carlos Enriquez

MAIN TITLE - TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

ON THE HIGH SEAS - Sandrine Rudaz

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

Evanescence - "Afterlife"

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

THE LION KING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL - The Lion King Cast

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

“Opening” Walt Disney WORLD'S EPCOT: TEST TRACK - Zain Effendi

SONG/SCORE – NEW MEDIA

LA PANDORA’S BOX Written by Victoria Dawson, Nadeem Majdalany, Camille J. Thomas, Carmen A. Thomas, Shannon K., Luke Shrestha, Simon Jay. Performed by memyself&vi.

MUSIC PERFORMANCE / SPECIAL PROGRAM

WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT

SONG – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/LIMITED SERIES

"Go Steady” from PARENTHOOD. Written by Tom Howe and Sam Ryder.

Photo Credit: Universal