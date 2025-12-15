Paul Tazewell & More Nominated for Costume Designers Guild Awards - Full list of Nominees

Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell has been nominated for his costume design work in Wicked: For Good at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards in the category of Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film. Tazewell previously took home the award for the first film earlier this year.
Other notable nominees include Katja Cahill for the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Kasia Walicka Maimone for The Gilded Age, and Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California. Winners in the nine competitive categories will be announced live at the event. The 28th CDGA host, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We are proud to congratulate this year’s CDGA nominees. You create characters that inspire audiences and shape the future. We look forward to celebrating you and your brilliant work on this incredible evening. Best wishes to each nominee,” said Terry Ann Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.
28TH CDGA NOMINEES:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Bugonia - Jennifer Johnson, CDG
F1® The Movie - Julian Day, CDG
One Battle After Another - Colleen Atwood, CDG
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Jenny Eagan, CDG
Weapons - Trish Summerville, CDG
Excellence in Period Film
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Emily in Paris - Veni, Vidi, Venezia - Marylin Fitoussi
Hacks - Heaven - Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG
The Righteous Gemstones - You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas - Christina Flannery, CDG
The Studio - CinemaCon - Kameron Lennox, CDG
Wednesday - Woe Me The Money - Colleen Atwood, CDG & Mark Sutherland
Excellence in Period Television
1923 - A Dream and a Memory - Janie Bryant, CDG & Gaby Acosta, CDG
Chief of War - City of Flowers - Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, CDG
House of Guinness - Episode 4 - Edward K. Gibbon
Palm Royale - Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle - Alix Friedberg, CDG & Leigh Bell, CDG
The Gilded Age - Marriage Is a Gamble - Kasia Walicka Maimone
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Andor - Harvest - Michael Wilkinson, CDG
Black Mirror - USS Callister: Into Infinity - Matthew Price
Murderbot - FreeCommerce - Carrie Grace, CDG & Laura Jean Shannon, CDG
The Wheel of Time - He Who Comes With The Dawn - Sharon Gilham
The Witcher - Baptism of Fire - Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars - Premiere - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG
Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special - Tom Broecker, CDG, Cristina Natividad, & Ashley Dudek
The Masked Singer - The Lucky 6: Merging of the Masks - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Luke D'Alessandro, CDG
The Traitors - Til Death Us Do Part - Sam Spector, CDG & Rikki Finlay
Wicked: One Wonderful Night - Katja Cahill, CDG
Excellence in Short Form Design
Someday, by Spike Jonze: AirPods 4 - Kym Barrett, CDG
Dandyland: Episode 10 - Rafaella Rabinovich
Lady Gaga: The Dead Dance (Music Video) - Colleen Atwood, CDG
Batman vs. Bateman: State Farm® - Anette Cseri, CDG
Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings - SUPER BOWL - Michelle Martini, CDG
Excellence in Costume Illustration
On Swift Horses - Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator
Palm Royale - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator
Sinners - Felipe Sanchez, CDG Illustrator
Weapons - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator
ABOUT THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD
The Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, is a Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters through their attire, reflecting their personality, social status, and identity within the narratives of film, television, commercials, music videos, and short form design. Over 1,000 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).