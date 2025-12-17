Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, & More Receive Nominations for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Schwartz received three nominations for his work in Wicked: For Good.
Broadway songwriter Stephen Schwartz has been nominated for three awards at the 2026 Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards for his work in Wicked: For Good.
He and composer John Powell are nominated for their score, and Schwartz has two nominations for Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” from the film.
Other notable nominees include Sara Bareilles, who is nominated for "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light and Ludwig Göransson, who is nominated for three SCL Awards, including one for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film, and two for Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production for “I Lied to You” and “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from Sinners.
Two-time Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler will receive the prestigious Spirit of Collaboration Award, which recognizes a composer/director partnership that has created a significant and enduring body of work.
The 7th Annual SCL Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in music for visual media, will take place at Skirball Cultural Center on February 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California and will be hosted by award-winning actor/musician Kevin Bacon and Emmy-winning composer Michael Bacon (aka The Bacon Brothers). Check out the full list of nominees below.
LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – Sinners
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
JONNY GREENWOOD – One Battle After Another
Stephen Schwartz & JOHN POWELL – Wicked: For Good
Max Richter – Hamnet
JERSKIN FENDRIX – Bugonia
DARA TAYLOR – Straw
Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
DAVID FLEMING – Eternity
FABRIZIO MANCINELLI – Out of the Nest
JÓNSI & ALEX SOMMERS – Rental Family
SARA BARONE & ROBERT CHRISTENSON – To Kill a Wolf
Diane Warren – “Dear Me” from Relentless
ALICE SMITH, MILES CATON & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from Sinners
RAPHAEL SAADIQ & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – “I Lied to You” from Sinners
Sara Bareilles – “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light
NIKHIL KOPARKAR & RAMMY PARK – “The Hills of Tanchico” from The Wheel of Time
Ed SHeeran, BLAKE SLATKIN & John Mayer – “Drive” from F1
EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
Stephen Schwartz – “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good
Stephen Schwartz – “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good
Jack Black & JARED HESS – “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from A Minecraft Movie
Mark Ronson, ANDREW WYATT & Jack Black - “I Feel Alive” from A Minecraft Movie
BLAKE SLATKIN, SHAKIRA & Ed SHeeran – “Zoo” from Zootopia 2
CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER – The White Lotus
CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA – Dept. Q
DAVE PORTER – Pluribus
SEAN CALLERY – The Beast in Me
Amanda Jones – Murderbot
JEFF BEAL – All Her Fault
THEODORE SHAPIRO - Severance
ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ – The Studio
Brandon Roberts – Andor
DAVID FLEMING & Gustavo Santaolalla – The Last of Us
AUSTIN WINTORY – Sword of the Sea
GORDY HAAB – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants
WILBERT ROGET II, CODY Matthew Johnson & JON EVERIST – Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune
MACLAINE DEIMER - Wildgate
CAMERON MOODY – Washington Black
CHIN-SHAN CHANG – Laws of Man
RAASHI KULKARNI – A Nice Indian Boy
GREG NICOLETT – Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
FREYA BERKHOUT – Ride or Die
SARA TREVINO – The Map That Leads You
