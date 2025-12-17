Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, & More Receive Nominations for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Broadway songwriter Stephen Schwartz has been nominated for three awards at the 2026 Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards for his work in Wicked: For Good.

He and composer John Powell are nominated for their score, and Schwartz has two nominations for Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” from the film.

Other notable nominees include Sara Bareilles, who is nominated for "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light and Ludwig Göransson, who is nominated for three SCL Awards, including one for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film, and two for Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production for “I Lied to You” and “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from Sinners.

Two-time Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler will receive the prestigious Spirit of Collaboration Award, which recognizes a composer/director partnership that has created a significant and enduring body of work.

The 7th Annual SCL Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in music for visual media, will take place at Skirball Cultural Center on February 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California and will be hosted by award-winning actor/musician Kevin Bacon and Emmy-winning composer Michael Bacon (aka The Bacon Brothers). Check out the full list of nominees below.

THE 7TH ANNUAL SCL AWARDS NOMINEES

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – Sinners

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

JONNY GREENWOOD – One Battle After Another

Stephen Schwartz & JOHN POWELL – Wicked: For Good

Max Richter – Hamnet

JERSKIN FENDRIX – Bugonia

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

DARA TAYLOR – Straw

Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

DAVID FLEMING – Eternity

FABRIZIO MANCINELLI – Out of the Nest

JÓNSI & ALEX SOMMERS – Rental Family

SARA BARONE & ROBERT CHRISTENSON – To Kill a Wolf

Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production

Diane Warren – “Dear Me” from Relentless

ALICE SMITH, MILES CATON & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from Sinners

RAPHAEL SAADIQ & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON – “I Lied to You” from Sinners

Sara Bareilles – “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light

NIKHIL KOPARKAR & RAMMY PARK – “The Hills of Tanchico” from The Wheel of Time

Ed SHeeran, BLAKE SLATKIN & John Mayer – “Drive” from F1

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production

EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Stephen Schwartz – “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good

Stephen Schwartz – “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good

Jack Black & JARED HESS – “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from A Minecraft Movie

Mark Ronson, ANDREW WYATT & Jack Black - “I Feel Alive” from A Minecraft Movie

BLAKE SLATKIN, SHAKIRA & Ed SHeeran – “Zoo” from Zootopia 2

Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER – The White Lotus

CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA – Dept. Q

DAVE PORTER – Pluribus

SEAN CALLERY – The Beast in Me

Amanda Jones – Murderbot

JEFF BEAL – All Her Fault

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

THEODORE SHAPIRO - Severance

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ – The Studio

Brandon Roberts – Andor

DAVE PORTER – Pluribus

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER – The White Lotus

DAVID FLEMING & Gustavo Santaolalla – The Last of Us

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

AUSTIN WINTORY – Sword of the Sea

GORDY HAAB – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants

WILBERT ROGET II, CODY Matthew Johnson & JON EVERIST – Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune

MACLAINE DEIMER - Wildgate

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent

CAMERON MOODY – Washington Black

CHIN-SHAN CHANG – Laws of Man

RAASHI KULKARNI – A Nice Indian Boy

GREG NICOLETT – Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

FREYA BERKHOUT – Ride or Die

SARA TREVINO – The Map That Leads You



