WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Soundtrack Sets Exclusive Record Store Day Edition

For Record Store Day 2026, Republic Records will release a special vinyl edition of Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the live soundtrack of the 2025 NBC special. Available for the first time on vinyl, the release is a 2 LP set on splatter color vinyl with unique cover art.

The album will be available to purchase on April 18 (Record Store Day) from independent record stores nationwide. The annual event celebrates the culture of vinyl records and offers a way to support small business owners and music sellers. Learn more about the release here and take a look at the new cover art below.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night was recorded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2025 and featured musical performances from Wicked stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode, along with original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Featuring a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, the concert and accompanying soundtrack include several fan-favorite songs from Wicked, including "The Wizard and I," "What Is This Feeling?," "Defying Gravity," "Thank Goodness," and more.

The evening also featured captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good. The show concluded with a duet mashup performance from Grande and Erivo of Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again.

Following its debut on November 6, 3.6 million viewers tuned into NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special over the first three days. This makes it the second-best special of the year for the network.

Check out photos and performance clips from the event here, featuring cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, along with original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The full special is now streaming on Peacock, and the soundtrack is available to stream here.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night also debuted world premiere clips from Wicked: For Good, featuring two new original songs, written for the new film by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The special gave fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the then-upcoming film for the first time. This event also featured appearances from celebrated “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and other surprise guests.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, was released in theaters last November. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: NBC