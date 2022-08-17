Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Upcoming London Season at the Southbank Centre

The season will run from September 2022 until January 2023

Aug. 17, 2022  
Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Philharmonia Orchestra has announced its upcoming London season at the Southbank Centre.

Highlights include:

  • Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali conducts ten performances in London, and opens the season with Mahler's fifth and first symphonies (Santtu and Víkingur Ólafsson, 22 September; Santtu conducts Mahler 1, 25 September)
  • Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is the Orchestra's Featured Artist, performing both Haydn concertos (29 September)
  • Norwegian conductor Tabita Berglund makes her Philharmonia debut, with her former cello teacher Truls Mørk. The two join forces in one of Prokofiev's last completed works, the Sinfonia Concertante for cello and orchestra (30 October)
  • GRAMMY-nominated composer Anna Clyne is the Philharmonia's Featured Composer. Her pieces feature in several concerts at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and she curates a captivating programme of work by women composers for a free Music of Today programme (3 November)
  • The Philharmonia and The Bach Choir join forces to mark Vaughan Williams's 150th anniversary with an all-Vaughan Williams programme featuring A Sea Symphony (17 November)
  • Acclaimed cellist Alisa Weilerstein takes the title role in Strauss's Don Quixote with Jordan de Souza, who conducted the Philharmonia in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier at Garsington Opera last year, making his Royal Festival Hall debut (24 November)
  • Chopin's elegant and expansive concerto contrasts with the vivid colours of music by Anna Clyne and Bartók in a concert conducted by Joana Carneiro with electrifying British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor (1 December)
  • Massed choirs join the fantastic musicians of the Philharmonia to perform Handel's choral masterpiece Messiah (4 December)
  • Acclaimed violinist Lisa Batiashvili, and Israeli conductor Lahav Shani make a welcome return to the Philharmonia with Mahler's Sixth Symphony and Sibelius's Violin Concerto (8 December)
  • Brilliant and charismatic pianist Yuja Wang joins the Philharmonia for an evening of unabashed Romanticism performing Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Piano Concerto No. 1 (11 December)
  • Santtu joins forces with virtuoso violinist Nemanja Radulović in a programme including Prokofiev's Second Violin Concerto, to close out the first half of the season (19 January)

More information can be found here.

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell





