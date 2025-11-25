ANCIENT GREASE To Open At The Vaults In March 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vaults will return to in-house producing next year with Ancient Grease, a new immersive parody musical beginning performances March 4, 2026.

The production will feature an original script and score and will run through May 31 in the venue’s tunnels beneath Waterloo Station. Set in a reimagined world of Mount Olympus, the show will offer a queer-focused overhaul of the Grease mythos, reframing its characters and themes for contemporary audiences.

The Vaults describe the production as a response to the enduring popularity of Grease and recent large-scale immersive adaptations, noting their interest in revisiting the story with a different message around identity and self-presentation. The creative team includes writer Lady Aria Grey and director Dan Wye, making his musical-directorial debut, with musical supervision by Olivia Zacharia. The project marks the venue’s first original musical and reflects an ongoing investment in emerging and under-represented theatre makers.

Director Dan Wye said the production will continue his focus on elevating queer performance and inviting broad audiences into work centered on queer joy. Following a three-year break from self-produced shows, The Vaults will also revive their Pay What You Can ticket initiative, offering a weekly allocation of £5–£20 tickets to support accessibility. The venue notes that the scheme relies on honest pricing and is limited to four tickets per purchase.

TICKETING & PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Ancient Grease will run March 4–May 31, 2026, with detailed performance dates to be announced. Pay What You Can tickets will be available in limited quantities each week. Additional information will be posted at thevaults.london/ancient-grease.